'Dune: Part 2': Release date, trailer & all we know about the sequel so far

Who is in the cast of Dune 2? Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides
Zendaya as Chani
Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino
Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides
Javier Bardem as Stilgar
Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV
Returning to their coveted roles, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their characters, navigating the aftermath of the first movie. The ensemble cast also features Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and the addition of Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe.
What is Dune 2 about? Dune 2 picks up the tale of Paul, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, as he embarks on fulfilling his prophecy, leading the Freeman of Arrakis in a battle for freedom against the House Harkonnen. This sequel introduces new characters and storylines, offering fans a fresh and eagerly anticipated cinematic experience.
What's in the Dune 2 trailer?
When will Dune 2 be released in India? Originally slated for release in 2023, the premiere of Dune 2 faced a delay due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The highly anticipated sequel is now scheduled to hit theatres on March 1, 2024, while in India, the movie will be released on March 15, 2024.
What is the budget for Dune Part 2? The media reports estimate the budget for Dune: Part 2 to be between $120-$122 million, around $40 million less than the budget for Dune.
