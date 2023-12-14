Latest OTT releases this week: Here are 5 movies, series to watch this week

There are plenty of movies released every week, and some of them stay with viewers for months. There are various OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime and more, which will never let you run out of content. This week is no exception, and you can watch some thrilling, action, or comedy movies on OTT platforms sitting in the comfort of your home.

So, if you are looking for some great content for binge-watching this week, your search ends here. Check out the below-mentioned movies that you can watch this week.

5 latest OTT movies to watch this week Tiger 3 Tiger 3 is a Hindi-language action thriller movie released in theatres on November 11, 2023. The movie has minted over 450 crore at the box office, and it was made with a budget of Rs 300 crore. This Salman Khan-starrer is the third instalment of the franchise after 'Ek Tha Tiger" and “Tiger Zinda Hai”. The movie is also another addition to YRF Spy Universe after War and Pathaan joined the list.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video When to watch: December 12, 2023 The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

The critically acclaimed series finally comes to an end with the final part of season 6. This season majorly focuses on the period after Princess Diana's tragic death as the season revolves around the early 2000s as it explores Prince Charles and Camila Parker Bowles's wedding, Prince William and Kate Middeleton's romance and more. The season ends around 2005 and it is also expected to portray the Queen Mother's 100th birthday and the Queen Mother and the Queen's golden jubilee.

Where to watch: Netflix

When to Watch: December 14, 2023

The Freelancer - Conclusion This is a Hindi-language action thriller series created and written by Neeraj Pandey, with Bhav Dhulia serving as the director after Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022). The movie is produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Storytellers. The movie features Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and Kashmira Pardeshi. The series is set in a hostile climate set apart by misdirection and treachery. The first part was released in September and now its conclusion is ready to hit the OTT.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

When to watch: December 15, 2023

Detective Knight: Independence The makers of the movie have finally released the final instalment of the trilogy. In this part, Bruce Willis will again be seen as Detective James Knight, showcasing his classic form. He gets the last assignment on Independence Day, which quickly escalates into a frantic race against the clock. Bruce will be seen in this action-packed movie promising a whirlwind of unexpected twists.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Place When to watch: December 15, 2023 Death's Game This is an upcoming South Korean web series, which is based on a webtoon of the same name by Lee Won-sik and Ggulchan and that was serialised on Naver in 2019. The series features popular South Korean actors Seo In-guk and Park So-dam. It revolves around a person who begins a new life with death in frustration. The movie was directed by Ha Byung-hoon. The total budget of the movie was 3.3 billion.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

When to watch: December 15, 2023