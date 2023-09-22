Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family': Everything you need to know

After delivering a hit with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal is back with another small-town comedy, The Great Indian Family. Under the direction of Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie also stars Manushi Chhillar. The YRF Production is certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a duration of 1 hour 52 minutes.

Producer and Distributor, YRF is going with a conservative release for the family comedy, a strategy adopted by the banner for a few movies including Oonchai and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

The Great Indian Family: Releasing in 1000 screens nationwide As per trends, the film is going to release on approx 1000 screens in India on the weekend and makers are banking on word of mouth to reach more audience and screen count through the run, particularly the next week, which has multiple holidays.

The advance bookings have opened for the film only on Wednesday night and this isn't exactly a piece of content that would enjoy some real success on advance booking. It will be about the reports that roll in from the morning shows and the walk-in audience towards the night and evening shows in the metros.

The film will be hoping to sell around 6,000 to 8,000 tickets in the three national chains i.e. Inox, PVR and Cinepolis by mid-night, which will be in the vicinity of movies like Oonchai, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Selfiee.

The Great Indian Family: Assumption of 2.50 crore opening It is estimated that 'The Great Indian Family' will open in the range of Rs 2.50 crore, and then register greater numbers with word of mouth reviews in the next weekend. From a 2.50 crore start, the movie has to register at least a 75 percent rise in footfall on Saturday and continue the trend with another 30% surge on Sunday.

The absence of competition is significant for the film and the eyes are presently on the content to land well for the target audience. This is among the YRF's small to mid-range films and they are set to get big, bigger and the biggest in the coming 2 years with War 2, Tiger 3 and the female Spy Film with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.