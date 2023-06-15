Sony announces third season of 'Shark Tank India'; all you need to know



No one expected the massive success of Shark Tank, which was borrowed from the West. But how exactly did it break TRP records? This show has created a one-of-a-kind platform for every person in India who has an idea for a business by inviting the most promising young entrepreneurs in India to participate on the panel. Fans are eager to see what the third season will bring, despite the fact that the show featured numerous new businesses and well-known brands in its first two seasons. The third season of Shark Tank India, a business reality show has been announced by Sony Pictures Networks India. With its third season, the business reality show that revolutionized Indian television returning. Shark Tank India Season 3 has already been announced by Sony LIV and Sony TV, and registrations have begun. Do you have a great idea for a business? How to get it to the sharks is as follows.

Shark Tank India season 3: Judges The judges for this season have not yet been announced, according to the official website. However, based on the previous two seasons, we can undoubtedly expect an engaging panel.

Ashneer Grover of BharatPe and Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth did not return for season 2, despite the fact that the majority of judges from season 1 did so. In Season 2, CarDekho's Amit Jain joined the Sony LIV shark panel.

Shark Tank India Season 3: Steps to Register

Step 1: Online application- To begin, you will need to either download the SonyLIV app or visit sonyliv.com to complete the registration form for Shark Tank India season 3. You are required to include a description of your business idea on the form, outlining its uniqueness and potential. In addition, to be eligible for the show, you must be an Indian citizen and over the age of 18.

Step 2: Create a pitch- To move on to the next step, you will need to upload a video pitch that is three minutes long and answer a detailed questionnaire about why the team should invest in your business idea. In this step, you must convey what distinguishes you and your company from others and explains why you are destined for success. Your idea's inclusion on the show will depend on this pitch.

Step 3: Auditions- After passing the first two rounds, you will have to go through a thorough audition process. During this round, you will present your business idea to the Shark Tank India team, who will then evaluate your potential and choose the best applicants. The auditions will take place in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Step 4: Executive pitching- Following the third step, the chosen entrepreneurs will be required to present their business ideas to a panel of business professionals and company representatives. This and all of the previous rounds will serve as the basis for the final selection.

Step 5: Entering Shark Tank- In this final round, the chosen business owners will appear on the show and compete with the final panel of Shark Tank judges, who will offer based on your final pitch.

