South Korean actor Song Jae Rim found dead in his Seoul apartment

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passed away at the age of 39 on Tuesday, November 12. According to reports, the actor was found dead in his apartment in Seoul and his cause of death is still not known.

The Korean drama actor was last seen in a few shows including the 2012 drama “The Moon Embracing the Sun," where he shared the screen with Kim Soo-hyun.

According to Soompi, the actor was found dead in an apartment in Seoul’s Seongdong District. As per reports, a two-page letter was found at the scene and a police investigation is currently underway. The funeral will take place on November 14.

Xportsnews stated that a memorial space had been put together under Song Jae Rim by his family at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall. The younger sister has been named as the chief mourner.

Song Jae Rim's early life

Born in 1985, Song Jae Rim made his acting debut in the 2009 film ‘Actresses’. He gained fame with the 2012 Korean drama The Moon Embracing the Sun. He appeared in several dramas such as Flower Boy Ramen Shop, Goodbye Mr. Black, Bad Girls, Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks, Our Gap-soon, Surfing House, and Let Me Hear Your Song.

His movie credits include Crazy Love, Yacha, Bait, Grand Prix, The Suspect, and Plop: A Man Who Lost His Business.

This year he was seen in Queen Woo. He was also popular for participating in We Got Married Season 4 where he shared screen with Kim So-eun.