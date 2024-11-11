Steve Jyrwa takes home India's Best Dancer Season 4 trophy and Rs 15 lakh

Shillong’s Steve Jyrwa has won the India’s Best Dancer Season 4 trophy. Steve, who was once unable to walk as a child, defied all odds and clinched the trophy of India's Best Dancer reality show. He dedicated his win to his family, especially his mother and grandmother, who supported him throughout the journey.

Overcoming the personal challenge

After winning the trophy, Steve said that his nani (maternal grandmother) and his mother helped him get back on his feet. He said, “Jo bacha chal nahi pata tha, aaj woh footwork he liye famous hua hai (The kid who couldn't work has become famous for footwork)."

Recalling his childhood, he said that he was unable to walk and today he is getting appreciation for footwork. "I myself don’t believe that I couldn’t walk during my childhood… I have to think hard ke sach mein aisa hua tha kya (did it really happen),” he added.

“My nani helped me overcome it all. It is because of her strength and dedication that I can walk and dance today”.

He also said that the trophy was an answer to all the relatives who never trusted him and were against his decision to pursue dance.

He called it an important achievement mentioning the struggle his family has to face because of his passion for dance. According to Steve, except for his mother and grandmother, everyone was against his dance. "I have proved them wrong. My win is an answer to all their doubts... That we can accomplish a lot of things with dance,” he added.

Now, Steve is focussing on sharpening his dance moves and will participate in more reality shows.

Steve to feature at ‘India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer’s Champions Ka Tashan’

In an interview with Times Now, Steve mentioned that he was offered a role in the movie by special guest Remo D’souza. On the work front, he has not confirmed anything and is likely to be part of India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer’s Champions Ka Tashan which will be judged by Remo Dsouza, and Malaika Arora. The show will be aired on Saturdays and Sundays from November 16 onwards on Sony Entertainment Television.

India's Best Dancer is a dance reality show, a rollercoaster ride of dance and entertainment. It is produced by Frames Production India and airs on Sony Entertainment Television and also available through SonyLIV OTT platforms. The dance contestants paired with gurus put up performances with the aim of becoming India's best dancer. The judging panel includes the actress Karisma Kapoor, the versatile Terence Lewis and the seasoned Geeta Kapur.