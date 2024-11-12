Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning Trailer Out; Tom Cruise returns

The first teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the final movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise has been released by Paramount Pictures.

Tom Cruise's character, IMF agent Ethan Hunt, is shown in the exciting teaser video carrying on his fight against the powerful AI known as "the Entity," continuing where Dead Reckoning Part One of 2022 left off.

One of the most well-known action stars in Hollywood, Tom Cruise, also hangs off the side of an aircraft during a mid-air battle between two aircraft. At the end of the teaser, Tom Cruise tells his crew, "I need you to trust me."

Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning: Trailer talk

The teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning is the first trailer for Mission Impossible 8, and it simultaneously makes fans sad and nostalgic. Tom Cruise's super spy Ethan Hunt is once again defying gravity and the odds as he embarks on an expedition.

The teaser capitalizes on the franchise's nostalgia by showcasing scenes from the groundbreaking 1996 film Mission: Impossible, which was directed by Brian De Palma. A voice-over in the trailer stated, "Our lives are not defined by any one action. Our lives are the sum of our choices. Everything you were, everything you’ve done, has come to this." Even better, it concludes with Ethan saying, "I need you to trust me one last time," following all the suspenseful action scenes and the fans feeling sad.

Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning: Netizens reactions

Fans were left nostalgic with the teaser trailer, and one of them wrote, “When I was 20 years old, I watched Tom Cruise running in movies. Now that I'm almost 40 years old, Tom Cruise is still running in movies like there's no tomorrow for him.” Another said, “Director: let's use CGI. Tom: I am CGI (Cruise going insane).”

More From This Section

Emotional fans left comments such as, “Tom Cruise has put everything into these movies. One last ride. Thank You Tom Cruise,” and “I need you to trust me … one last time. Spoken directly to the audience. I will Tom!!” One fan just wanted more footage of Tom running, another said, “"One last time" GOOSEBUMPS!”

All about Mission Impossible 8

Returning to oversee this picture is Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed all of the films in the series since Rogue Nation. Dead Reckoning: Part One and Two was the original title of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, however, it was changed after the seventh movie.

Shea Whigham, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, Greg Tarzan Davis, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby join Tom. On May 23, 2025, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released in theatres.