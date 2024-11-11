Bigg Boss 18 Nominations Week 6: Who will get nominated this week?

With its highly awaited season 18 on Colors TV last month, Bigg Boss, the biggest reality program in India, made an exciting comeback to television. Salman Khan hosted the show's big premiere, which introduced 18 well-known celebrities ready to compete in the Bigg Boss challenge. The show is known for its tremendous drama and unexpected turns.

Bigg Boss 18 is streaming on Jio Cinema Premium, with over a month into the season, providing viewers with even more ways to follow the drama developing in the house. Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar are some of the contenders that have captured the attention of audience this season.

With competitors heating up and alliances shifting, every contestant is working hard to gain the audience's support in the race for the ultimate Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Bigg Boss 18 week 6 Nominations

Bigg Boss will reveal this week's nominations task on tonight's (November 11) episode, following Arfeen Khan's elimination last week. A preview of the nominations task for the sixth week was presented in the precap film that was played after yesterday night's episode.

The current Time God, Vivian Dsena will be given a special power in the latest Bigg Boss 18 teaser. In the challenge, he will play the role of a postman, and other housemates will phone him and suggest additional people to be eliminated this week.

It is interesting to note that he will have the authority to approve or disapprove the names put up by his fellow candidates. He is seen in the video taking Alice Kaushik's name and turning down Karan Veer Mehra's nomination.

Bigg Boss 18 week 6, 2024: Viral tweet

Seven Bigg Boss 18 contestants will be nominated for eviction this time, according to a social media post that is attracting attention amid all of this. Yes, you read that right! The viral post says, "According to reports #RajatDalal, #DigvijayRathi, #KaranveerMehra, #ChumDarang, #ChahatPanday, #TajindarBagga and #ShrutikaArjun are NOMINATED this week." However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.