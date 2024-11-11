Sidhu Moosewala's family celebrates 'Annaprashan' of his baby brother

The Annaprashan ceremony for the baby boy born in March of this year was recently celebrated by the family of late singer Sidhu Moosewala. The video, which has gone viral on social media, was posted by the family. The fans posted their reactions to the event.

In the video posted online, we can see Sidhu Moosewala's mother feeding his baby brother while he enjoys the environment. The family recently posted a fresh picture of the child sitting on his father's lap with his mother by his side. He looks adorable in a pink turban, blue t-shirt, and jeans.

Netizens reactions to the Sidhu Moosewala’s family celebration of 'Annaprashan' ceremony

One fan said, “Y bacha ek Karishma h bhgwan ka jarurr kuch karega esa dunia dekhegi …..umr k hisab s maa ki kokh m ata to normle bat thi mgar .is maa ki umr m ana bhagwan ki iccha God bless you always bhuut lambi umar ho." Another said, “Bhagwan is bacche ki lambi umra Karen."

Another fan said, "May God give him a long life." Whereas another wrote, "COMEBACK." A user wished, "May God give him a long life," while another commented, “COMEBACK.”

One user commented to offer his suggestion and said, “Please don't put pressure on him to become like Sidhu. Who knows, he might have a different path and make a name for himself in something else, even bigger than Sidhu. He has his own personal life, let him decide what he wants to do.”

another remarked.

All about the Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

In March of this year, the parents of Mooserwala, Balkaur Singh, the late Punjabi musician, and his wife Charan Kaur were blessed with a baby boy, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. The couple posted a picture of their child to announce the news. One of the Instagram videos shows the birth of the baby being delivered by medical experts. In the video, Balkaur Singh also joined a group of doctors in cutting a cake to celebrate the occasion.

The elderly couple declared the arrival of the baby on Instagram with a post that says, “Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support.”

Who is Sidhu Moosewala?

On May 29, 2022, the popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was tragically murdered. Sidhu Moosewala was well-liked, especially by young people, and was well-known for composing and producing his own music. He was considered to be among the richest Punjabi singers. Many of his songs have been released posthumously and have received millions of views despite his tragic death.