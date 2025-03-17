Srikanth Bolla joins Shark Tank India as the newest 'Shark': Who is he?

Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist and the founder and chairman of Bollant Industries, will appear as a " shark " on the popular show Shark Tank India, where entrepreneurs present their business plans to a panel of investors in an attempt to persuade them to fund their business.

Shark Tank, a well-known business reality show in India, has transformed not only Indian television but also the country's current attitude toward entrepreneurship. Srikanth Bolla has joined Shark Tank India's esteemed panel as a new judge for the show, which is currently in its season 4. Let us find out more about the newest 'shark' on the panel.

Shark Tank India season 4: Who is Srikanth Bolla?

Srikanth Bolla features on the Forbes 30 under 30 list and is a visually impaired entrepreneur and philanthropist. His business, Bollant, is a Hyderabad-based manufacturer of environmentally friendly disposable paper and packaging products that is expanding quickly. In 2012, he established the company.

According to Bolla's website, the company currently employs over 500 people and generates over USD 150 million in revenue annually. He was born in 1992 in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in the village of Seetharamapuram. Bollywood was also drawn to his humble but impactful life journey.

In addition to playing at the national level in blind cricket, international chess, and other sports like baseball and swimming, he applied to a number of international institutions, including Stanford, Berkeley, and Carnegie Mellon, before deciding to enroll at MIT. The actor Rajkummar Rao portrayed the entrepreneur in the biopic 'Srikanth'. The film was released in May 2024.

Shark Tank India season 4: Meet Srikanth Bolla, the new shark

Bolla from the show's set shared images and wrote, “To survive a pool of sharks, you need to become one yourself.' So yes, I got an opportunity to become a shark on Shark Tank India. To be honest, entrepreneurship in India has taken a very heartwarming boost because of Shark Tank. People at the show seemed poised to solve some age-old problems and some modern issues in the society while being a visionary".

“I will just say one thing to all my fellow citizens: Don't just think your idea, act on it, or someone else will! Thank you for having me, Shark Tank India - This is just the beginning!” he further added.

In another social media post commending Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, Bolla said, “One of the privileges of being on Shark Tank is the invigorating presence of Anupam Mittal.” He added, "His appreciation of our efforts at Bollant means a lot to me personally as I found him as a man of profound knowledge in building businesses successfully. It is so easy to communicate with him as he understands".

All about Shark Tank India season 4

Season 4 of "Shark Tank India" is presently broadcasting, with episodes available Monday to Friday at 8 PM. The season premiered on Sony LIV on January 6, 2025.

On the well-known reality show 'Shark Tank India', entrepreneurs present their business plans to a group of investors known as "sharks" in an attempt to persuade them to fund their venture. In 2025, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Piyush Bansal will be the top Shark Tank India judges. Now, one more person will be included as a ‘shark’, Srikanth Bolla.