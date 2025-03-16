Is 'rap god' Eminem coming to India for debut concert? All we know

The wait continues for fans hoping to see 'rap god' Eminem perform live in India. Reports of Eminem’s rumoured debut India tour have been found misleading, as the website selling tickets for his "multi-city tour" was found fake.

The rumours gained traction after a website, livenationevent.com, began selling tickets for a multi-city tour, claiming an association with global entertainment giant Live Nation. The site advertised seven concerts, beginning in Mumbai on 3 June 2025, and promised a setlist featuring Eminem’s greatest hits.

"India is about to witness one of the most electrifying musical events of the decade as the Rap God, Eminem..." the website mentioned. However, closer inspection revealed several red flags.

Unverified ticketing website selling tickets

According to Wayback Machine, the website had only recently gone live after previously displaying a “Launching Soon” message. While it claimed to be linked to Live Nation, its design differs from official Live Nation websites. The website's listed address belongs to a co-working space in Bengaluru, rather than an established event organiser.

Adding to the doubts, the tour schedule appeared highly unusual. The seven announced dates were spaced one week apart, suggesting that Eminem would remain in India for nearly two months—an unlikely scenario for an artist of his stature. No specific venues were disclosed, despite seating plans being displayed on the website. The website is not functional anymore. Also, it is not known yet how many tickets did the website end up selling.

Eminem’s agency denied tour confirmation

In February, Cara Lewis Group (CLG), the agency representing Eminem, had denied reports of his India tour. According to a report by fan website Eminem Pro, CLG has denied any confirmed shows in India or the region, stating that official announcements would only come from verified sources.

Eminem’s most recent tour, in late 2024, included stops in the Middle East, with performances in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Riyadh. However, no India dates were included in the itinerary, and there has been no official announcement regarding future shows.

Upcoming concerts in India

India's live music scene has been vibrant recently, with several major international artists performing in the country. This includes Dua Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' tour in November 2024, Maroon 5 Live in Mumbai in December 2024, and Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' tour in January 2025.