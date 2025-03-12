Salman Khan releases Sikandar's new song 'Bam Bam ,' ahead of Holi

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar has been making buzz already, as the makers have released the Holi-theme vibrant song 'Bam Bam Bhole' that perfectly resonates with the festival of colours and energy.

Sikandar song Bam Bam Bhole

Salman Khan joins Rashmika Mandanna in the recently released Bam Bam Bhole song, and the mega star tries to match steps with Rashmika. Apart from the lead cast, the song also features a grand backdrop with numerous background dancers exuding festive energy and celebration.

Shaan and Dev Negi sing the latest song, 'Bam Bam Bhole,' and Pritam lends the music. Sameer Anjaan wrote the lyrics for the song that also features rap by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain of Bombay Lokal. Young rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, Faisal Ansari, and Rudraj Shankar Naidu from The Dharavi Dream Project also appear in it.

Salman Khan also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the song, with a caption that reads, “#BamBamBhole Song Out Now!”

Zohra Jabeen

The makers of Sikandar released the first song, ‘Zohra Jabeen,’ on March 4. It was composed by Pritam and choreographed by Farah Khan. The song features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi sang the song Zohra Jabeen, and Sameer and Danish Sabri wrote the lyrics.

About Sikandar

The teaser of the movie was released last month, and Salman Khan shared the teaser for his high-octane film on his social media accounts. The one-minute and 21-second teaser introduced Salman's character, Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother.

Holi 2025: Top 10 songs to play on festival of colours

