Chhaava set to beat 'Pathaan' as the 4th-fastest film to enter ₹500 cr club

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava movie, which is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has crossed Rs 500 crore mark and is now eyeing to beat Pathaan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Chhaava continues its stupendous run at the box office, and after record-breaking business, the movie has surpassed the ₹700 crore mark worldwide.
 
The Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer continues to pull crowds to theatres even after 26 days. No doubt, the numbers have slowed in the last few weeks, but it is still good enough to break some box office records.

Chhava box office collection day 27

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is going strong at the box office and has minted Rs 5 crore on day 26 (Tuesday), although this number is down by 16.67 per cent as the movie’s day 25 collection was Rs 6 crore on Monday.
 
If the trend continues, the number is expected to drop further on Day 27 (Wednesday). At the time of writing, the movie has already garnered around 2 crore, and this number is less likely to cross the Rs 5 crore mark today.
 
After a 26-day run, the movie earned a total of ₹530.95 crore. At the Indian box office, Chhaava has become the first film of 2025 and the eighth of all time to do so. Chhaava is the fourth-fastest movie ever to achieve this milestone in Hindi, after Stree 2 (22 days), Jawan (18 days), and Pushpa 2 (11 days).

Chhaava to beat Pathaan

With the impressive box office collection, Chhaava will easily surpass the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in domestic lifetime collection, which was released in 2023 and earned 543.22 crore net (all languages).

By surpassing Pathaan, Chhaava will become Bollywood’s fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. Then, it’ll aim to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (554 crore net). However, surpassing Stree 2’s 627.50 crore net seems out of reach.

More about Chhaava

Chhaava is a Laxman Utekar directorial movie based on a historical drama on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
 
In the film, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of a Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, portrays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.
First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

