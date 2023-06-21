Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

Filmmaker Om Raut’s big-budget Ramayana adaptation Adipurush fell even further at the Indian box office on Tuesday, signalling game over for the epic in less than a week.

The film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, had a historic weekend gross, but saw a shocking 75 per cent drop on Monday and a further dip on Tuesday.

On its first Tuesday, the film earned only Rs 10 crore nett (including all languages), with the Hindi share estimated to be in the range of Rs 5-6 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Adipurush grossed Rs 10.80 crore across all languages. Its Hindi occupancy was around 11.16 per cent.

The film's worldwide box office performance was also disappointing. Manobala Vijayabalan, a film industry tracker, reported that Adipurush clocked Rs 17.93 crore on Tuesday, following a first day gross haul of Rs 140 crore globally.

#Adipurush WW Box Office



Day 1 - ₹ 136.84 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 81.21 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 85.36 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 24.05 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 17.93 cr



Total - ₹ 345.39 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 21, 2023

The film's poor box office performance (less than Rs 120 crore Hindi nett) has sealed its fate. Adipurush reportedly cost over Rs 500 crore to produce and has yet to gross more than Rs 400 crore worldwide.

While Adipurush has surpassed Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (which earned around Rs 100 crore), the T-Series film will now struggle to outperform the studio's own co-production Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. In March, the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor rom-com grossed Rs 149 crore.

Adipurush sparked national outrage upon its release due to dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir, which many dubbed as "pedestrian language" for a story considered divine by many.

In the meantime, the makers decided to change the dialogue and release a new version of the film in "a few days."

It remains to be seen whether the revamped version of Adipurush makes any impact at the box office, as the film was also slammed for its VFX and poor character design--something that the makers spent months working on after the film was first trolled last October, prompting them to push the film from its original January release date.