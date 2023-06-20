Home / Entertainment / Cine workers' association writes to PM Modi asking for ban on Adipurush

AICWA called for an FIR to be filed against director Om Raut, writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and producers of the film

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 9:51 AM IST
A film workers' association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a ban on the screening of Adipurush, the Prabhas-starrer based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to PM Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future."

AICWA called for a First Information Report (FIR) to be filed against director Om Raut, writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and producers of the film. AICWA wrote that the film "clearly" defames the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman and hurts the “religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma". Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan shouldn't have been part of “such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema", the letter says.  

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, released in theatres across the world on Friday. News agency PTI reported that the Hindi dialogue written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla received heavy criticism for its “pedestrian language” and some of the dialogues were being revised this week.

The contents of the film have upset many with cinemas across Nepal banning its screening. Also, multiple pleas seeking a ban on the screening of the film have been filed as the movie depicts a “wrongful” image of gods.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has reportedly raised Rs 340 crore at the global box office over the weekend. On Monday, Adipurush managed to earn Rs 20 crore in box office collections. The cast of the film includes Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film has been produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations, and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

