Adipurush garners Rs 340 crore on box office within three days of release

The movie is facing severe criticism for depiction of characters from the epic and has been banned in Nepal

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Adipurush, a retelling of Ramayan directed by Om Raut has reportedly raised Rs 340 crore at the global box office after only three days of screening.

The film was produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

A statement posted on the T-Series Twitter page stated, "'Adipurush' continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding Rs 340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office!”


T-Series alone reported Rs 100 crore earnings globally by the third day of the movie’s release.

The film that premiered on Friday, June 16, starred Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan) and was produced by.

The movie was multilingual and was released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. According to PTI, the Hindi dialogue written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla received heavy criticism for its “pedestrian language” and some of the dialogues were being revised and amended this week. Shukla tweeted that despite writing nearly 4000 lines, people were upset and their sentiment was hurt over “five lines.”

The content of the film has upset many with cinemas across Nepal banning its screening. Furthermore, pleas seeking injunctions against the film have been filed as the movie depicts a “wrongful” image of gods.

The visuals of the movie had also been criticised after the first look of the movie was released. According to a report by the Indian Express, the makers had to delay the movie’s release by a few months to fix the visuals. The report added that the film's budget was Rs 500 crores. 

Topics :BollywoodBollywood box officemovie banBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

