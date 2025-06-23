Storm over Sardaar Ji 3: Diljit likely to face ban for casting Hania Aamir

Diljit Dosanjh’s much-awaited Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 is all set to hit global theatres on June 27, 2025. In a major twist, the movie will not be released in India.

After the makers opted not to release Sardaar Ji 3 in India, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president, BN Tiwari, told India Today that the organisation is preparing to issue a formal directive calling for a ban on Diljit Dosanjh and the film’s producers within the country.

Why is Sardaar Ji 3 not releasing in India?

The ban follows heightened cross-border tension after the April 2025 Pahalgam attack, which led to a strong backlash against Pakistani actors in Indian cinema. The FWICE appealed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withhold clearance for the film, citing the involvement of Pakistani artists including Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela.

As a result, the film’s producers have opted to release the movie exclusively in overseas markets. Diljit Dosanjh drops trailer On Sunday, Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the official trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 on his Instagram profile. In the caption, he wrote: “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only/ FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN” However, the trailer is geo-blocked in India on YouTube. Indian viewers are met with a message stating, "The uploader has not made this video available in your country." Despite this, the teaser and film songs remain accessible. Interestingly, Hania Aamir does not appear in the teaser, but features prominently in the trailer as a ghost hunter working with Diljit’s character to exorcise a spirit haunting a mansion in the UK.

Hania Aamir faces backlash in India Following the Operation Sindoor counter-terror strike, Hania Aamir’s Instagram account was blocked in India. The Pakistani actress came under fire for allegedly making anti-India remarks on social media, further fuelling public outrage and calls for a ban on her work. Sardaar Ji 3: Plot details Sardaar Ji 3 combines action, comedy, and romance. The storyline follows Jaggi, played by Diljit, who is drawn into a ghostbusting mission. The film also explores a romantic triangle involving Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa, both vying for Jaggi’s attention. Sardaar Ji 3: Cast Here’s the cast of Sardaar Ji 3