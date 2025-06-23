Diljit's 'Sardaar Ji 3' skips India release amid Hania Amir casting row

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has stirred controversy with his upcoming horror-comedy ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, drawing criticism for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the lead. Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor , the film is set to skip a theatrical release in India and premiere exclusively overseas on June 27, 2025.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, film bodies in India reinforced a ban on Pakistani actors and technicians, urging content creators to steer clear of cross-border collaborations.

Despite the climate, Diljit shared the trailer on his Instagram page Sunday night, writing, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only ?? FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN ??”

His team also promoted the song ‘Sohni Lagdi’, featuring him and Hania, with the teaser scheduled for release today. However, Indian fans won’t be able to watch the trailer on YouTube — it has been geo-blocked in India, with the message: “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.” FWICE raises objection, CBFC urged to withhold certification Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken a strong stand against the film’s casting choices. In a letter to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, FWICE wrote, “In light of recent directives issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, prohibiting Pakistani-origin content and collaboration with Pakistani artistes in Indian productions... we urge CBFC to align with these directives and national interest considerations.”

The film features a cast including Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela — all Pakistani nationals. Earlier, FWICE had also opposed the release of ‘Abir Gulaal’, which marked Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema. About 'Sardaar Ji 3’ Directed by Amar Hundal, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ is the third installment of the popular Sardaar Ji franchise. The horror-comedy follows Diljit and Hania, both ghost hunters, as they try to exorcise a spirit haunting a UK mansion. Neeru Bajwa joins the mission mid-way, and the trailer hints at a love triangle between the three leads. Veteran actor Gulshan Grover also plays a pivotal role.