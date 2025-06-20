Aamir Khan's comeback: Twitter hails 'Sitaare Zameen Par' a must-watch

Sitaare Zameen Par X Review: After a three-year hiatus, Aamir Khan finally made a powerful comeback to the silver screen with Sitaare Zameen Par. Although not a direct sequel to his critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007), this film, directed by R.S. Prasanna, spiritually continues its emotional legacy.

While Taare Zameen Par spotlighted the struggles of a dyslexic child, Sitaare Zameen Par shifts focus to the world of sports, emphasising the values of unity, compassion, and resilience. It tells the inspiring story of children with learning disabilities who thrive when nurtured with empathy and given equal opportunities. Genelia Deshmukh plays a significant role in the film, adding depth and emotional resonance.

Sitaare Zameen Par: X reactions Viewers flooded social media with heartfelt reactions after watching the film. One user posted, “#SitaareZameenPar touches you, makes you question the way you think. It makes you laugh out loud, makes your eyes well up, & gives you hope. It's incredibly reassuring that a superstar like #AamirKhan would put his time, money, & face into making something that's this bold & risky.” Another wrote, “#SitaareZameenParReview This film is more than just about ‘stars’ 1 2 34 5 stars can't measure it. You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan It’s emotional, powerful & truly special. #SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch! Must watch. That's it.”

One review shared, "#SitaareZameenPar is a feel-good story that leaves you smiling, teary-eyed, & motivated all at once with a strong message.. #SZP starts with a typical arrogant #AamirKhan, but what follows is a touching journey of redemption and acceptance." Calling it an “emotional rollercoaster,” a fan wrote, “an emotional rollercoaster which makes you laugh and cry at the same time #AamirKhan delivers top-notch performance after a long time. The entire cast has done a splendid job and even with cliches, this one is a beautiful watch.” The film also questions societal definitions of “normal.” As one viewer noted, “The film beautifully highlights that ‘normal’ is subjective.. what seems Subnormal to us might just be someone else's Normal. #AamirKhan captures this emotional truth with sensitivity, making it instantly relatable to Indian audiences.”