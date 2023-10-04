Home / Entertainment / Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan collaborating for Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan collaborating for Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan will come together for the first time in Lahore 1947. The movie will be directed by Rajkumar, the shooting will begin soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan are coming together for the upcoming project Lahore 1947

Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan are coming together for the upcoming project Lahore 1947. The movie will star Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan productions.

Aamir Khan shared a post on Instagram

Aamir Khan announced the latest project on his Instagram account. He shared a post that states, I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947.

He added, We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings."

The announcement received a positive response from fans, and everyone showed excitement to watch the movie. 

Aamir-Sunny maiden collaboration
This is the first time that both actors have collaborated together. Both actors worked with Santoshi on separate projects. Raj Kumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol earlier gave massive hits like "Ghayal", "Ghatak", and "Damini", while Khan worked with Santoshi in the cult comedy "Andaz Apna Apna." 

Sunny Deol's comeback with Gadar 2
Sunny Deol made his comeback in Bollywood with the Blockbuster movie Gadar 2. Gadar 2 became the highest-grossing movie for the actor as it collected more than 525 crore at the box office. The movie then became the highest-grossing Hindi movie in India crossing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. However, the movie lost the tag later as SRK's recent movie Jawan became the highest-grossing Hindi movie in India. 


On the other end, Aamir Khan's last movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" failed to perform at the box office. However, the movie received applause after being released on Netflix. The movie was the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

Rajkumar Santoshi's recent movies

Rajkumar Santoshi directed recent movies such as Bad Boy, Gandhi Godse, etc. The director also directed movies like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Khakee, Ghatak, etc.

