Home / Entertainment / Paris Fashion Week 2023: Aishwarya and niece, Navya Nanda, steal show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned the audience when she walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, organised by French cosmetic giant L'Oreal, alongside Kendal Jenner and Camila Cabello

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 is in full swing, taking probably the most beautiful venues from Jardins du Trocadéro to the Eiffel Tower. 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for a long time, walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Show alongside star-studded A-listed celebs.
The high-octane show kicked off with the attendance of Jennifer Lawrence, Jenna Ortega, Rosalía and Anya Taylor Joy, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Kate Greenery and Demi Moore showing up later at the Eiffel Tower to sit in the first row at Saint Laurent. 
Day two, in the meantime, saw Kendall Jenner, Pamela Anderson and Kaia Gerber in their best minimalist appearances at The Row, and Usher wearing a colourful spotty red suit at Marni.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week 2023
For the occasion, the former Miss World decided to wear a golden shimmering cape gown. Her golden hair looked totally dazzling. It had a transparent cape secured to the back. Aishwarya kept her makeup minimal by soft pink lips and cascading down hairs, reflecting the shades of her clothing. Moreover, she wore diamond rings, earrings, and golden high heels.

The entry of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was nothing but a breathtaking visual as she walked the ramp winking and giving flying kisses stealing hearts of many in the audience.

 

Aishwarya’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda in the show

Aishwarya wasn't the only one to make a mark at the fashion event in style. Her niece and Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also walked the ramp with a beautiful smile. 
A video of Navya, a brand ambassador for L'Oreal, was shared by her mother Shweta Bachchan on Instagram on Sunday. Navya wore a dazzling red dress as she was seen making her attendance felt at the show. Sharing the video, mother Shweta expressed, "Little miss L'Oréal."
Her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandma Jaya Bachchan were also available at her show to support and cheer for her.

Aishwarya in pre-event of fashion show

Aishwarya while addressing the brand in a pre-event, gave some boss lady vibes donning a full-length coat that bore sequinned, star-shaped embellishments and silver buttons.
She wore the long-sleeved coat over a black v-necked tulle dress and matched it with dark, heeled, pointy-toed boots. She left her hair open with a center parting and for cosmetics, she picked a light smokey-eyes look and rose-toned lips.

Paris Fashion Week 2023: Theme
At this open-air show, open to all, called "Walk Your Worth," beauty, strength and self-esteem were what L'Oréal Paris decided to highlight this year. The beauty brand's Défilé 2023 endeavoured to pass on a message of liberation for women, in the vein of "Stand Up", its international program to highlight the issue of street harassment.

In a latest interview, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, International General Manager of L'Oréal Paris described the theme, "As a feminine and feminist brand, we are convinced that self-esteem is the result of working on oneself, and that beauty is the catalyst for this journey."

Topics :fashion showAishwarya RaiParis

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

