Fukrey 3 vs Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War box office Day 2 collection

Three movies were released at the box office on Thursday and competed against each other.

Kangana Rannaut's Chandramukhi 2, Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Mrigdeep Singh Lamba-directed Fukrey 3 clashed at the box office.

After the massive success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri expected a good collection from The Vaccine War as well. But things didn't go as expected, and all the show was stolen by Fukrey Boys. Kangana's Chandramukhi 2 also did a fair performance at the box office.

Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, The Vaccine War: Opening Day Collection

The third instalment of Fukrey and the second instalment of Chandramukhi performed well enough at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri’s most anticipated movie The Vaccine War failed to impress the audience and couldn’t left its mark on opening day,

Fukrey 3 Vs Chandramukhi 2 Vs The Vaccine War Box Collection Day 2

On opening day, Chandaramukhi 2 did a good collection and earned Rs 8.25 crore, and it is fair enough on Day 2 it is also expected to do well on Day 2 as well and might collect Rs 6 crore.

Kangana's movie was completed by Fukrey 3, which was the most successful movie among the three and collected Rs 8.82 crore, and its performance is expected to continue on Day 2 as well. The movie is expected to collect around Rs 7.50 crore.

The movie that failed to make a good collection at the box office was Vivek Agnihotr's The Vaccine War, which collected Rs 0.85 crore only and on the second day, there wouldn't be much improvement in the collection and might collect only Rs 0.60 crore.

Which movie collected the most?

Fukrey 3 outcompeted all other releases and emerged as the top-grossing movie on opening day.

About Chandramukhi 2

Kangana has a lot of expectations from Chandramukhi 2 as her last few movies didn't perform well at the box office. However, she has two more movies Tejas and Emergency in the pipeline although she is expecting a good performance from Chandramukhi 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2005 release, Chandramukhi and according to the audience, the movie had done justice to its prequel. Along with Kangana Ranaut, the movie also stars, Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, Lakshmi Menon, and Vadivelu.

About The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri claimed The Vaccine War, India’s first bio-science movie, The Vaccine War, starring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and many other casts. Although the movie didn't impress the audience on the first two days, it might make a comeback on weekends.

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey movie has set the tone for the movie, now it is exciting to watch how long they can continue their streak and how much they can collect. The movie is about four Fukrey boys who are participating in the election against Bholi Punjaban, portrayed by Richa Chaddha.