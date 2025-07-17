Home / Entertainment / Superman becomes biggest Tuesday hit of 2025, crosses $250 million globally

Superman becomes biggest Tuesday hit of 2025, crosses $250 million globally

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's Superman is soaring past expectations, delivering the highest Tuesday box office of 2025 and cementing a powerful start for James Gunn's new DC Universe

Superman
Superman
Yunus Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
DC Studios' Superman is off to a flying start—both critically and commercially. The film, starring David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, has stormed the box office, raking in $17.12 million on its first Tuesday (day 5) in North America. This makes it the highest-grossing Tuesday of 2025, overtaking major releases like Lilo & Stitch, Jurassic World Rebirth, and A Minecraft Movie.
 
The film’s Tuesday jump of 32.7% from Monday’s $12.9 million was fuelled by discounted ticket prices across theatres, a trend that significantly boosted weekday footfall. As per Box Office Mojo, Superman has now grossed $155.04 million domestically and $95 million overseas, pushing its global total to $250.04 million in just five days. 
 

Top Tuesday box office earners of 2025 (North America):

 
Superman – $17.12M
Lilo & Stitch – $15.2M
Jurassic World Rebirth – $15.05M
A Minecraft Movie – $12.76M
 
With rave reviews from both critics and audiences, Superman is proving to be a successful launchpad for James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe (DCU). The film marks a fresh start for the franchise and appears to have won back fan trust after a series of underwhelming DC outings in recent years.
 
Directed by Gunn and reportedly made on a $225 million budget, the superhero epic also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi, and Anthony Carrigan. The film released worldwide on July 11 and is currently playing in cinemas.
 
If early numbers are anything to go by, this reboot isn’t just flying — it’s soaring.
 

Superman India box office Day 6: Slows slightly midweek

 
Superman continues to perform decently at the Indian box office, despite a slight midweek dip in collections.
 
On Day 6 (Wednesday), the James Gunn-directed superhero reboot earned an estimated ₹2.02 crore across all languages, pushing its total India net collection to approximately ₹33.62 crore.
 
After a strong opening weekend haul of around ₹26 crore, the film saw a predictable drop on Monday, collecting about ₹2.6 crore. It held steady on Tuesday with earnings of around ₹3 crore, followed by a mild dip on Wednesday.
 
Despite the weekday slowdown, Superman is maintaining a respectable run in India, supported by positive word of mouth and the film's significance as the first chapter in the new DC Universe. With the weekend ahead, box office momentum could pick up again.
 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

