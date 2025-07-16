Panchayat actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack, says he's recovering well

Popular actor Aasif Khan, known for his memorable roles in hit series like Panchayat and Paatal Lok, is recovering after suffering a heart attack earlier this week. The 34-year-old is currently being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and shared an update on his health via social media.

“Over the past few hours I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better,” Khan wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. He thanked his fans and well-wishers, adding, “Your support means the world to me. I’ll be back soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.”

The actor also shared a more introspective post reflecting on the unpredictability of life: “Life is short. Don’t take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment,” he wrote. “Be grateful for all you have and all that you are.” Khan’s sudden health scare has shocked fans, many of whom took to social media to send him messages of support and prayers. When news of the Panchayat actor’s heart attack broke, fans quickly flocked to his Instagram page to express their concern and offer support. Many reacted to his Stories with heartfelt messages. One follower wrote, “Jald hi thik ho jayenge aap bhaiya,” while another shared, “Insha Allah, you will get a speedy recovery, Asif Khan.” The comment section was soon filled with prayers, good wishes, and love from admirers across the country.

Who is Aasif Khan? Aasif Khan moved to Mumbai in 2010, chasing his dream of becoming an actor. Like many newcomers to the industry, he started from scratch—working odd jobs, including waiting tables, while tirelessly auditioning for roles. His journey began with blink-and-miss appearances in films like Ready and Agneepath, gradually paving the way for more prominent roles. He garnered attention with performances in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pagglait, and the critically acclaimed Paatal Lok. However, it was his portrayal of Ganesh, the diligent and soft-spoken office assistant in Panchayat, that truly resonated with audiences and made him a household name.