Home / Entertainment / Stranger Things Season 5 release date: Trailer, cast and where to watch

Stranger Things Season 5 release date: Trailer, cast and where to watch

The final season of Stranger Things is coming! Uncover release timelines, cast updates, major plot hints, and what the new trailer reveals about the battle to end Vecna's reign

Stranger Things Season 5
Stranger Things Season 5
Yunus Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stranger Things Season 5: The wait is nearly over! Netflix has confirmed the release schedule for Stranger Things Season 5, along with a thrilling new teaser trailer that sets the tone for the series’ climactic final chapter. Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has become a global pop culture phenomenon, and its concluding season promises an emotional, action-packed farewell.
 
From confirmed release dates and streaming details to cast returns and major story clues, here’s everything fans need to know about Stranger Things 5.
 

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date: Full volume schedule

 
Netflix is rolling out the fifth and final season in three separate volumes, with each drop packed with new twists and escalating stakes:
 
Volume 1 (4 Episodes): Premieres Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Volume 2 (3 Episodes): Premieres Thursday, December 25, 2025
Volume 3 (Finale): Premieres Wednesday, December 31, 2025
 
All episodes will be available to stream on Netflix at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on their respective dates.
 

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Time in India

 
Indian viewers can stream the episodes the following mornings at 5:30 AM IST:
 
Volume 1: Thursday, November 27, 2025
Volume 2: Friday, December 26, 2025
Volume 3: Thursday, January 1, 2026
 

Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer: What it reveals

 
The newly released teaser hints at an explosive endgame. Set in fall 1987, Hawkins is now under military quarantine following the catastrophic opening of the rifts. Eleven is once again forced into hiding as the government intensifies its hunt. Meanwhile, the dreaded Vecna has vanished, but the threat he poses has only grown stronger.
 
The group must reunite and stay together to take him down once and for all. With the anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance approaching, an unsettling dread creeps in. The teaser also promises major reveals about the Upside Down’s origins, based on long-hidden lore the Duffer Brothers have teased since Season 1.
 

Returning Cast of Stranger Things 5

 
The final season reunites all your favourite characters, including:
 
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
 
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler)
 
David Harbour (Jim Hopper)
 
Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers)
 
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)
 
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair)
 
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)
 
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)
 
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and more
 
Jamie Campbell Bower returns as Vecna
 
Plus new faces like Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay
 

Where to watch Stranger Things Season 5 online

 
All episodes of Stranger Things 5 will stream exclusively on Netflix. Make sure your subscription is active and ready ahead of the premiere.
 

What to expect: The final battle begins

  Expect intense action, emotional farewells, and long-awaited answers as the gang faces their darkest threat yet. The final season will explore the mythology of the Upside Down more deeply than ever, bringing closure to years of unanswered questions. As the Duffer Brothers hinted, "To end this nightmare, they’ll need the full party—together, one last time."
 
Stay tuned for more official trailers, behind-the-scenes looks, and cast interviews as we count down to the biggest Stranger Things finale yet.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Katrina Kaif 42nd birthday: From Bollywood star to ₹240 crore beauty mogul

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack, says he's recovering well

Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79 due to pneumonia

Maalik box office collection day 3: Rao's film shows solid weekend growth

First female superstar of Kannada cinema dies at 87-who was B Saroja Devi?

Topics :NetflixStranger ThingsOTT usersweb series

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story