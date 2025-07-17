Stranger Things Season 5 release date: Trailer, cast and where to watch

Stranger Things Season 5: The wait is nearly over! Netflix has confirmed the release schedule for Stranger Things Season 5, along with a thrilling new teaser trailer that sets the tone for the series’ climactic final chapter. Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has become a global pop culture phenomenon, and its concluding season promises an emotional, action-packed farewell.

From confirmed release dates and streaming details to cast returns and major story clues, here’s everything fans need to know about Stranger Things 5.

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date: Full volume schedule

Netflix is rolling out the fifth and final season in three separate volumes, with each drop packed with new twists and escalating stakes:

Volume 1 (4 Episodes): Premieres Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Volume 2 (3 Episodes): Premieres Thursday, December 25, 2025 Volume 3 (Finale): Premieres Wednesday, December 31, 2025 All episodes will be available to stream on Netflix at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on their respective dates. Stranger Things Season 5 Release Time in India Indian viewers can stream the episodes the following mornings at 5:30 AM IST: Volume 1: Thursday, November 27, 2025 Volume 2: Friday, December 26, 2025 Volume 3: Thursday, January 1, 2026 Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer: What it reveals The newly released teaser hints at an explosive endgame. Set in fall 1987, Hawkins is now under military quarantine following the catastrophic opening of the rifts. Eleven is once again forced into hiding as the government intensifies its hunt. Meanwhile, the dreaded Vecna has vanished, but the threat he poses has only grown stronger.

The group must reunite and stay together to take him down once and for all. With the anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance approaching, an unsettling dread creeps in. The teaser also promises major reveals about the Upside Down’s origins, based on long-hidden lore the Duffer Brothers have teased since Season 1. Returning Cast of Stranger Things 5 The final season reunites all your favourite characters, including: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) David Harbour (Jim Hopper) Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and more Jamie Campbell Bower returns as Vecna Plus new faces like Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay Where to watch Stranger Things Season 5 online All episodes of Stranger Things 5 will stream exclusively on Netflix. Make sure your subscription is active and ready ahead of the premiere. What to expect: The final battle begins Expect intense action, emotional farewells, and long-awaited answers as the gang faces their darkest threat yet. The final season will explore the mythology of the Upside Down more deeply than ever, bringing closure to years of unanswered questions. As the Duffer Brothers hinted, "To end this nightmare, they’ll need the full party—together, one last time."