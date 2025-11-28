Home / Entertainment / Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush film sees decent start

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush film sees decent start

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, appears stable enough for a successful opening day and is anticipated to do decent business. The film was released worldwide on Nov 28, 2025

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection
Tere Ishq Mein box office collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tere Ishq Mein box office: Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has kicked off its box office run on a strong note and is heading towards a double-digit opening day collection. As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already raked in an impressive ₹5.65 crore at the Indian box office so far.
 
While audiences had entered theatres with modest expectations, early reactions on X suggest the film may have surpassed most predictions. Many internet users praised Dhanush's passion and called the movie Kriti Sanon's “best work.” Overall, director of the film, Aanand L. Rai has been winning people over with his subtle and powerful storytelling.

Inside Tere Ishq Mein advance booking

The massive popularity of Saiyaara has once again proven that a well-told love story can strike the strongest chord with audiences. Riding on Rai’s proven command over the romantic genre, Tere Ishq Mein is now being widely seen as the next potential Bollywood blockbuster.
 
According to Sacnilk, the movie has already made an outstanding Rs 5.65 crore at the Indian box office. The number is regarded as strong because it's not a holiday release. In addition to over-the-counter ticket sales, Koimoi predicted that the movie's opening day box office earnings could surpass Rs 12 crore (net). 

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection 

Tere Ishq Mein is already edging closer to Rs 3 crore on Day 1. Therefore, based on the trend, it might exceed all predictions, according to Sacnilk. With a gross of Rs 5.65 crore, Tere Ishq Mein has outperformed Baaghi (Rs 5.54 crore), Sitaare Zameer Par (Rs 3.1 crore), and Sky Force (Rs 3.82 crore) in pre-sale earnings. Stronger word-of-mouth could accelerate earnings. In the meantime, the movie's opening-day pre-sales rank seventh among Bollywood's in 2025. 

Tere Ishq Mein cast and plot

Aanand L. Rai's 2025 Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, a passionate romantic action drama, is a spiritual follow-up to Raanjhanaa. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon play the main parts of Shankar and Mukti, respectively. 
 
The film narrates the tale of a passionate, all-consuming love that transforms, heals, and hurts its characters. Set against the backdrop of Delhi and Banaras. The cast consists of:
 
Dhanush as Shankar Gurukkal (a rebellious, angry student leader)
Kriti Sanon as Mukti Behniwal (a student researching human transformation)
Prakash Raj as Shankar's father
Priyanshu Painyuli as Ved (Shankar's best friend)
Tota Roy Chowdhury as Yashwant Behniwal
Vineet Kumar Singh as V Shekhawat
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Murari.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OTT releases this week: Stranger Things, Kantara, Aaryan, and more to watch

Panchayat 5 release timeline: Know cast, plot and what's next for Phulera

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends: Who is leading, who is at risk ahead of finale?

Stranger Things Season 5 India release: Know date, time, cast and more

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana says no to KBC special episode; here's why

Topics :Bollywood box officeIndian film industryBollywood

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story