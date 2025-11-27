Stranger Things Season 5 India release: Know date, time, cast and more

Stranger Things Season 5 out: The wait is finally over for Indian fans of Stranger Things. Netflix has begun the global rollout of the much-anticipated fifth and final season of the cult sci-fi thriller, with the first four episodes having dropped in India on November 26, 2025.

The wildly popular series, which fans have been waiting for since the dramatic ending of Season 4, has made a grand comeback with the new season. As part of a gradual worldwide release, viewers in India were able to stream the first volume starting at 6:30 am IST.

Following Netflix's announcement of the final schedule, the release date, time, and method for Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 Episodes 5-7 are now known. The three-part rollout confused fans as they awaited the release specifics. The timeline, streaming time, and how to stream the last episodes are all explained in this article.

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 schedule This explainer focuses on the release date, time, timetable, and how to watch Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 Episodes 5-7. The final season will be released in three parts, according to a Netflix announcement. There are 8 episodes in all for this season. November and December will see the release of these episodes. Episodes 1-4 are covered in Part 1, which will be released on Wednesday, November 26. Episodes 5-7 are covered in Part 2, which will be released on Thursday, December 25. On Wednesday, December 31, the eighth and last episode will premiere. This implies that the season will take place throughout Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Four advance to Ticket to Finale spot after Nov 26 episode The release timing has also been announced by Netflix. On each release date, all episodes in all sections will be available at 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT. This is not the same as Netflix originals, which are often released at 3 AM EST. Stranger Things Season 5 release time in India Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 debuted in India on November 26 at 6:30 AM IST, coinciding with the US prime-time premiere, with Netflix forgoing its customary 12:30 PM IST drop this time.

ALSO READ: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana says no to KBC special episode; here's why Following that, on December 26, 2025, Part 2 will be released. It contains three significant chapters that bring the narrative very close to its dramatic climax. The last episode of the series will be available to stream on January 1. Stranger Things Season 5 cast • Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven • David Harbour as Hopper • Winona Ryder as Joyce • Finn Wolfhard as Mike • Natalia Dyer as Nancy • Charlie Heaton as Jonathan • Joe Keery as Steve • Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin