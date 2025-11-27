Home / Entertainment / Stranger Things Season 5 India release: Know date, time, cast and more

Stranger Things Season 5 India release: Know date, time, cast and more

Netflix has officially kicked off the global rollout of Stranger Things Season 5. Here's everything Indian fans need to know about release dates, timings, episodes, cast and what to expect

Stranger Things Season 5
Stranger Things Season 5 release time in India
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
 Stranger Things Season 5 out: The wait is finally over for Indian fans of Stranger Things. Netflix has begun the global rollout of the much-anticipated fifth and final season of the cult sci-fi thriller, with the first four episodes having dropped in India on November 26, 2025.
 
The wildly popular series, which fans have been waiting for since the dramatic ending of Season 4, has made a grand comeback with the new season. As part of a gradual worldwide release, viewers in India were able to stream the first volume starting at 6:30 am IST.
 
Following Netflix's announcement of the final schedule, the release date, time, and method for Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 Episodes 5-7 are now known. The three-part rollout confused fans as they awaited the release specifics. The timeline, streaming time, and how to stream the last episodes are all explained in this article.

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 schedule

This explainer focuses on the release date, time, timetable, and how to watch Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 Episodes 5-7. The final season will be released in three parts, according to a Netflix announcement. There are 8 episodes in all for this season. November and December will see the release of these episodes.
 
Episodes 1-4 are covered in Part 1, which will be released on Wednesday, November 26. Episodes 5-7 are covered in Part 2, which will be released on Thursday, December 25. On Wednesday, December 31, the eighth and last episode will premiere. This implies that the season will take place throughout Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.
 
The release timing has also been announced by Netflix. On each release date, all episodes in all sections will be available at 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT. This is not the same as Netflix originals, which are often released at 3 AM EST. 

Stranger Things Season 5 release time in India

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 debuted in India on November 26 at 6:30 AM IST, coinciding with the US prime-time premiere, with Netflix forgoing its customary 12:30 PM IST drop this time. 
 
Following that, on December 26, 2025, Part 2 will be released. It contains three significant chapters that bring the narrative very close to its dramatic climax. The last episode of the series will be available to stream on January 1. 

Stranger Things Season 5 cast

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
David Harbour as Hopper
Winona Ryder as Joyce
Finn Wolfhard as Mike
Natalia Dyer as Nancy
Charlie Heaton as Jonathan
Joe Keery as Steve
Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin
Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas
Noah Schnapp as Will
Sadie Sink as Max
Maya Hawke as Robin
Brett Gelman as Murray
Priah Ferguson as Erica
Nell Fisher as Holly
Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna
Cara Buono as Karen
Linda Hamilton as Dr Kay.  

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 plot 

“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” reads the Netflix synopsis.
 
The synopsis further added, “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time".
 

Topics :Netflix IndiaThe Stranger ThingsStranger Things

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

