Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Stranger Things, Kantara, Aaryan, and more to watch

From Stranger Things' new part to funny rom-coms like Aan Paavam Pollathathu and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, top shows are streaming this week on various OTT platforms

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OTT releases this week: Some of the most-awaited films and series are dropping on OTT platforms this week. From intense thrillers and crime dramas to lighthearted romantic comedies, there’s plenty for viewers across genres to add to their watchlists.
 
Your favourite OTT platforms are brimming with new releases, from Rohit Saraf's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari to Kantara Legend: Chapter 1, which is set to make its Hindi premiere. There’s something for every content lover. 
 
We've compiled a list of the best OTT releases of the week to make your search easier. This is your one-stop guide for creating a watchlist for the weekend.
 

Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch online

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari
 
Release Date: Nov. 27th, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra
 
This romantic comedy film, which was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, centres on Sunny and Tulsi, two former lovers who set out to win their love interests and pretend to be in a relationship to ruin their ex-partners' marriage. 
 
But chaos breaks out amid this confusion. Additionally, many humorous incidents occur as they infiltrate the nuptials of their ex-partners, Vikram and Ananya. The movie is full of fun and enjoyment.
 
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1
 
Release Date: Nov. 27th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo
 
Hawkins, who is under military quarantine after going through a difficult period following the rifts, will be the focus of one of the most eagerly awaited seasons of the most popular science fiction series. But the worry undoubtedly returns as the anniversary of Will's disappearance draws near. 
 
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends must now meet Vecna in a last battle. For the final confrontation, they must also fight the creatures and the Upside Down. The season will start chaotically this time, but it will be worthwhile to witness the climax.
 
Aaryan
 
Release Date: Nov. 28th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: K. Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Vishnu Vishal, Maanasa Choudhary
 
The film, which was written and directed by Praveen K, centres on a disillusioned and unhappy writer who claims to have gone on a five-day serial killing rampage. But when his announcement starts to come true, things start to take a terrible turn. 
 
Fearful of the killings, DCP takes the initiative to look further and make connections. Themes of crime, conspiracy, and mystery are all explored in the movie.
 
Raktabeej 2
 
Release Date: Nov. 28th, 2025
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Ananya Banerjee, Victor Banerjee, Satyam Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas
 
Raktabeej 2, a political action thriller written by Zinia Sen, centres on an IB officer and a West Bengal police officer who work together to investigate a new terrorist leader whose goal is to sabotage India-Bangladesh relations. 
 
As the detectives delve deeper to thwart a lethal scheme during the president's visit to Thailand, the assignment is further intensified while they are looking into this international conspiracy.
 
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Hindi
 
Release Date: Nov. 27th, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Period Drama
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari
 
Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a young tribal man and chief of the Kantara Tribe, is the focus of this Kannada historical drama. The film examines his confrontation with Kulasekhara (played by Jayaram), the King of Bangra Kingdom, whose exploitation of the people and forest intensifies the conflict. 
 
In addition, Panjurli and Guliga, the guardian spirits, are awakened to battle Kulashekara, the devil. It is worthwhile to see the last battle.
 

Topics : OTT platforms OTT users web series movies

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

