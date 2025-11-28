OTT releases this week: Stranger Things, Kantara, Aaryan, and more to watch

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

OTT releases this week: Some of the most-awaited films and series are dropping on OTT platforms this week. From intense thrillers and crime dramas to lighthearted romantic comedies, there’s plenty for viewers across genres to add to their watchlists.

Your favourite OTT platforms are brimming with new releases, from Rohit Saraf's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari to Kantara Legend: Chapter 1, which is set to make its Hindi premiere. There’s something for every content lover.

We've compiled a list of the best OTT releases of the week to make your search easier. This is your one-stop guide for creating a watchlist for the weekend.

Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch online Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari • Release Date: Nov. 27th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Romance, Comedy • Cast: Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra This romantic comedy film, which was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, centres on Sunny and Tulsi, two former lovers who set out to win their love interests and pretend to be in a relationship to ruin their ex-partners' marriage. But chaos breaks out amid this confusion. Additionally, many humorous incidents occur as they infiltrate the nuptials of their ex-partners, Vikram and Ananya. The movie is full of fun and enjoyment.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 • Release Date: Nov. 27th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller • Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo Hawkins, who is under military quarantine after going through a difficult period following the rifts, will be the focus of one of the most eagerly awaited seasons of the most popular science fiction series. But the worry undoubtedly returns as the anniversary of Will's disappearance draws near. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends must now meet Vecna in a last battle. For the final confrontation, they must also fight the creatures and the Upside Down. The season will start chaotically this time, but it will be worthwhile to witness the climax.

Aaryan • Release Date: Nov. 28th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Crime, Thriller • Cast: K. Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Vishnu Vishal, Maanasa Choudhary The film, which was written and directed by Praveen K, centres on a disillusioned and unhappy writer who claims to have gone on a five-day serial killing rampage. But when his announcement starts to come true, things start to take a terrible turn. Fearful of the killings, DCP takes the initiative to look further and make connections. Themes of crime, conspiracy, and mystery are all explored in the movie. Raktabeej 2

• Release Date: Nov. 28th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Zee 5 • Genre: Thriller • Cast: Ananya Banerjee, Victor Banerjee, Satyam Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas Raktabeej 2, a political action thriller written by Zinia Sen, centres on an IB officer and a West Bengal police officer who work together to investigate a new terrorist leader whose goal is to sabotage India-Bangladesh relations. As the detectives delve deeper to thwart a lethal scheme during the president's visit to Thailand, the assignment is further intensified while they are looking into this international conspiracy. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Hindi