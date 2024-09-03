The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor cracks case in Hansal Mehta's next

The trailer for The Buckingham Murders has finally been released after a long wait. The mystery thriller directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is creating a buzz on social media. Now that the trailer has been released today, excitement has grown even more. The film is set to release on September 13. Ranveer Brar, Keith Allen, and Ash Tandon are starring in the thriller movie. It is written by Kashyap Kapoor, Aseem Arrora, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Kareena is making her debut as a producer with this film, which is likewise supported by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Buckingham Murders: Trailer talk

The film, set in the UK and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has similarities to the popular HBO series Mare of Easttown, which starred Kate Winslet. Jasmeet Bamra, a British-Indian detective is the protagonist of the movie. She is given the case of a 10-year-old child who was murdered.





The detective is also going through a lot of grief because her own child has also died. She also has her back against the wall because the arrest of a young Muslim man is escalating communal tensions. When Jasmeet begins her investigation, the community's skeletons come out of the closet. The majority of the film is in the English language, which denotes a departure from the standard for Bollywood, as does its straight to the point perception of religious disharmony.

What Kareens Kapoor has to say about ‘The Buckingham Murders’?

Kareena Kapoor stated for the film, “I think I loved playing that part because this is the first time I am playing a detective, and I am a huge crime drama fan." While the actress admitted that playing the role was difficult since the character’s grief made her uncomfortable it also gave her a lot of joy to play it.

She further added, “It’s a career-defining role for me and one of my best characters." Kareena stated that she asked the director to create a four part series since she cant let go of the character.

The film debuted at last year's BFI London Film Festival, and will get a restricted release in theatres prior to appearing on Netflix.