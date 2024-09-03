Delhi court summons Kejriwal after CBI's supplementary chargesheet

The Rouse Avenue Court has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case. The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Arvind Kejriwal, Durgesh Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, Sharath Reddy, and Amit Arora. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Special Judge Kaveri Baweja took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet and issued summons to all the accused. The court has listed the matter for September 11 for the supply of documents. On August 27, the Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on the supplementary charge sheet filed against CM Arvind Kejriwal and five others.

Judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal has also been extended until September 11.

The CBI alleges that money received from the South Group was used for the AAP's Goa election. It is also alleged that Kejriwal promised to give Rs 90 lakh to every candidate in 40 constituencies of Goa.



Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh, along with Manu Mishra, appeared for the CBI. He stated that this is the fourth and final charge sheet, with no further investigation anticipated.

SPP DP Singh submitted that Kejriwal had connections with the South Group. Vijay Nair, appointed by Kejriwal as his media manager, was in touch with the South Group.

According to the SPP, money received from the South Group was directed towards AAP's Goa election campaign. Kejriwal allegedly promised Rs 90 lakh to each candidate in the 40 constituencies. SPP Singh also noted that Raghav Magunta had already met with Kejriwal.

Further, Singh submitted that Durgesh Pathak was in charge of the Goa election, and all the money spent on the Goa election was under his instructions. Pathak is an MLA from Delhi.

The SPP for CBI also submitted that witnesses have stated that a businesswoman from Punjab was threatened.

Singh also mentioned the involvement of Mahadev Liquor, with witnesses Sunny Marwah, Punit Diwan, and Jasdeep Kaur Chaddha. It is also alleged that Amit Arora threatened Punit Diwan and another witness.

Amit Arora claimed to be the brother of Dinesh Arora, who is an approver in the case. In May, a witness received a letter concerning the closure of the liquor business, according to the SPP. Jagpreet Kaur was asked to donate Rs 51 crore to the CM's relief fund.

The SPP further submitted that accused Sharath Chandra Reddy was responsible for arranging Rs 14 crore and obtaining five liquor vends in Delhi.

Singh also referred to WhatsApp chats involving Vinod Chauhan, Amit Arora, Jagdeep Kaur Chaddha, Punit Diwan, and Anant S. Aiyer, all related to Mahadev Liquor.

Additionally, Singh cited statements from AAP's Goa candidates, who claimed that Kejriwal assured them they need not worry about election funds.

Singh further stated that the money was transferred under the directions of Pathak.

CM Arvind Kejriwal appeared via video conferencing (VC) and was allowed by the court to leave the VC for lunch due to his low blood sugar levels.

The CBI's SPP also submitted that another accused, Vinod Chauhan, was dealing with the PA of K. Kavitha.