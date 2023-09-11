Jawan box office collection Day 4: SRK movie to soon cross 400 cr mark

Jawan box office collection Day 4 After getting a massive opening, the movie is breaking new records every day. On Day 4, which is the first Sunday for the movie, it has collected Rs 80.5 crore.
Red Chillies Entertainment thanked the audience Red Chilies Entertainment posted a tweet on X yesterday sharing the three-day earnings of the Jawan movie across the world. The production company also thanked the audience for showering the massive love with a link to book tickets.
This is Historic - Thanks for your love ❤️— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 10, 2023
Book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO
Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.