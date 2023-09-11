Jawan box office collection Day 4: SRK movie to soon cross 400 cr mark

Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated movie Jawan is performing beyond expectations and shattering all box office records. According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Jawan has collected around Rs 384.69 crore worldwide in just four days. The movie was released in theatres on September 7, and since then, the movie has been creating new milestones every day.

Jawan has become the highest opening movie in the history of Indian cinema and earned Rs 75 crore on its first day. The Atlee-directed Jawan has already become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Jawan box office collection Day 4 After getting a massive opening, the movie is breaking new records every day. On Day 4, which is the first Sunday for the movie, it has collected Rs 80.5 crore.

In the first four days of its release, the movie collected Rs 286.56 net in India. In the worldwide collection, the movie is close to crossing the Rs 400 crore mark.

On Friday, the movie slipped to slightly less as it collected Rs 53.23 crore on day 2. However, the movie did a massive bounce back on days 3 and 4, collecting Rs 77.83 crore and 80.5 crore, respectively.

The movie is busting all the records and will soon become the biggest blockbuster of 2023.

As the days are passing, the Jawan movie is attracting more audiences to the theatres through glowing reviews and positive word-of-mouth recommendations from the fans.

Red Chillies Entertainment thanked the audience Red Chilies Entertainment posted a tweet on X yesterday sharing the three-day earnings of the Jawan movie across the world. The production company also thanked the audience for showering the massive love with a link to book tickets.

About Jawan Along with Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani were also seen in key roles.

Jawan is a commercial entertainer featuring SRK in a double role. The movie is directed by Atlee and released worldwide on September 7.