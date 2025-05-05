Home / Entertainment / Sonu Nigam may face ban from Kannada film industry after Pahalgam remark

Sonu Nigam may face ban from Kannada film industry after Pahalgam remark

Sonu Nigam is likely to get banned from the Kannada film industry over his language remarks during a live concert in Bangalore. Here's all you need to know

Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The controversy surrounding Sonu Nigam has intensified days after his statement from a recent concert held in Bengaluru
 
A video from the concert went viral, where the 51-year-old singer could be seen schooling a group of attendees who insisted that the singer sing in Kannada. 
 
Although Nigam issued a clarification, a new report has emerged claiming that the Kannada film industry is 'preparing to distance itself' from the singer now.

Kannada film industry plans to distance itself from Sonu Nigam

According to reports, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is conducting a meeting in Bengaluru today, May 5, 2025. The Music Directors Association, Directors Association, Producers Association, and many others will attend the meeting. The agenda of the meeting is to explore 'the possibility of refraining from engaging Sonu Nigam for Kannada movies in future projects'.
 
The report claimed that the Kannada film industry is planning to distance itself from Sonu Nigam.
 
Some prominent Kannada composers, like Sadhu Kokila, Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, and Dharma Vish, are likely to participate in the meeting. The industry reportedly feels 'let down' by his comments.

Also Read

Sonu Nigam loses cool after fan demands Kannada song at Bengaluru concert

Kenrik Industries IPO Day 4 update: Fully subscribed, GMP remains flat

Live-in, pay up? Mumbai court says long-term partners owe maintenance too

JLR likely resumes auto exports to the US; Tata Motors shares climb 2%

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has Asperger's: What it is, and how it's diagnosed

What's the controversy?

The controversy started when the singer lashed out at the young boy for being rude. Nigam said, “Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon (I didn't like the boy whose age, I have been singing Kannada songs before he was born). 
 
He was so rudely threatening me, 'Kannada, Kannada'. Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo karrahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai. I love Kannadigas, I love you guys (This is the reason what happened in Pahalgam. This is the reason, what you did just now. Look at first who is standing in front of you).”
 
Later, Sonu shared a video on Instagram clarifying his statement. He said a small group of boys "threatened" him to sing in Kannada at the event. He also urged people "not to generalise" or hold the entire community responsible for the actions of a few.
 
Sonu has sung many Kannada songs in his life, including Ninna Nodo, Chaltha Chaltha, Andaje Siguthilla, Sadha Ninna Kannali and many more.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Babil Khan breaks silence after viral video, returns to Instagram amid buzz

Panchayat season 4: Politics heats up Phulera as Pradhan-ji eyes election

Raid 2 box office Day 2: Ajay Devgn film logs second-best opening of 2025

HIT 3 box office collection Day 1: Nani scores franchise's biggest opener

OTT releases this week: List of must-watch movies and shows to stream

Topics :Sonu NigamEntertainmentMusic fansIndian music industry

First Published: May 05 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story