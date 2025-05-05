Sonu Nigam may face ban from Kannada film industry after Pahalgam remark

A video from the concert went viral, where the 51-year-old singer could be seen schooling a group of attendees who insisted that the singer sing in Kannada.

Although Nigam issued a clarification, a new report has emerged claiming that the Kannada film industry is 'preparing to distance itself' from the singer now.

Kannada film industry plans to distance itself from Sonu Nigam

According to reports, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is conducting a meeting in Bengaluru today, May 5, 2025. The Music Directors Association, Directors Association, Producers Association, and many others will attend the meeting. The agenda of the meeting is to explore 'the possibility of refraining from engaging Sonu Nigam for Kannada movies in future projects'.

The report claimed that the Kannada film industry is planning to distance itself from Sonu Nigam.

Some prominent Kannada composers, like Sadhu Kokila, Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, and Dharma Vish, are likely to participate in the meeting. The industry reportedly feels 'let down' by his comments.

What's the controversy?

The controversy started when the singer lashed out at the young boy for being rude. Nigam said, “Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon (I didn't like the boy whose age, I have been singing Kannada songs before he was born).

He was so rudely threatening me, 'Kannada, Kannada'. Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo karrahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai. I love Kannadigas, I love you guys (This is the reason what happened in Pahalgam. This is the reason, what you did just now. Look at first who is standing in front of you).”

Later, Sonu shared a video on Instagram clarifying his statement. He said a small group of boys "threatened" him to sing in Kannada at the event. He also urged people "not to generalise" or hold the entire community responsible for the actions of a few.

Sonu has sung many Kannada songs in his life, including Ninna Nodo, Chaltha Chaltha, Andaje Siguthilla, Sadha Ninna Kannali and many more.