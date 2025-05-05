HIT 3 vs Retro box office collection day 5: Nani beats Suriya at BO race

HIT 3 vs Retro Box Office Collection: Nani and Srinidhi Shetty-starrer HIT: The Third Case is clashing with Suriya and Pooja Hegde's movie Retro. Both films premiered in theatres on May 1, 2025, capitalising on the Labour Day holiday.

While both movies received positive reviews from critics and fans alike, Nani’s crime-action thriller is currently leading the box office race — despite carrying an 'A' (Adult) certificate from the CBFC.

After the first weekend, Nani's movie managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, while Retro 3 earned around Rs 42 crore. However, the real challenge for both movies was Monday, and seeing the collections so far, it seems like Nani's actioner will continue to lead.

HIT 3 vs Retro box office collection day 5

As per industry tracker, Sacnilk, HIT 3 has minted around Rs 1.57 crore (at the time of writing), taking its total collection to ₹ 53.72 crore. This number is expected to surge significantly by the end of the day. HIT: The Third Case had an overall 22.87% Telugu occupancy on Monday, May 05, 2025, Sacnilk reported.

On the other hand, Retro was not far behind during the day. Suriya's movie has made a business of Rs 1.3 crore (as of now), this number is bound to surge by the end of the day. Sacnilk also mentioned that the Retro had an overall 20.60% Tamil occupancy today.

Raid 2’s impact

Both Retro and HIT 3 would have done much better, but Ajay Devgn's Raid, which has garnered over 70 crore during the weekend, emerged as the biggest challenge for them, especially in North India.

About Retro and HIT 3

Retro is a 2025 Tamil-language romantic action drama movie written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie is produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

While HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) is a 2025 Telugu-language action thriller film, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The movie stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

Both movies were released in theatres on May 1, 2025.