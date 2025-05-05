'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out: Release date of Aamir Khan film announced

The much-anticipated first look poster of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par was unveiled on Monday, May 5, by Aamir Khan Productions. Along with the poster, the team also announced that the film will hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

Originally expected to release around Christmas, the film has been rescheduled for a summer release. The sequel to the 2007 movie will also feature 10 new actors, the producers have stated.

Fans expressed enthusiasm for the release as well. One fan commented, “1000 Cr Loading Amir Sir!!! Inshallah". Another commented, “Ready to sob". Another fan wrote about Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, “Glad to see that music is still given by Goated trio".

Sitaare Zameen Par: Release date

On June 20, Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par', the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster film, Taare Zameen Par, will be released.

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

Aamir Khan Productions posted Sitaare Zameen Par's first look poster on Instagram on Monday, May 5. The image suggests that Aamir Khan will become a basketball coach. In the first movie, the actor portrayed an art instructor.

With the tagline, makers wrote, "A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres".

The side note mentioned, “A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. Sitaare Zameen Par. Sabka Apna Apna Normal. 20th June Only In Theatres.” On May 4, RS Prasanna teased fans about Sitaare Zameen Par. The director shared a vibrant post on Instagram that read, “Are you ready for our Sitaare?”

Sitaare Zameen Par: Trailer talk

Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer was recently shown to the CBFC, which gave the movie a 'UA' certificate. Actor, writer, and model Kuldeep Gadhvi reviewed the trailer on Instagram after it was screened. Filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka, who is co-producing Sitaare Zameen Par with Aamir Khan, subsequently reposted it.

The trailer’s review says, “Watched CBFC ( #SitareZameenPar ) trailer, it is an amazing trailer, Aamir Khan's character name Gulshan is a stark contrast of Nikumbh, 3 minutes 29 seconds, it is a great trailer, you will see more comedy than emotions in the trailer, but Aamir Khan has done a fab job. Genelia Deshmukh is doing a strong job. Darsheel Safari also looks good for you, stars like Brijendra Kala, Rahul Kohli, Karim Hajee, Sonali Kulkarni, Amit Verma, Anup Kumar Mishra, Suresh Menon are also in this film.”

Sitaare Zameen Par: The cast including 10 new debutants

The poster features the superstar Aamir Khan alongside 10 debutant actors. Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar will be seen making their acting debut with the superstar of Bollywood.

It is noteworthy that Genelia D'Souza also plays the lead character in the movie in addition to Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary.

Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir called Sitaare Zameen Par ‘a beautiful story', in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. He stated, “Actually, the easiest way I can describe it is that Taare Zameen Par is a very emotional film which makes you cry. Sitaare Zameen Par makes you laugh, it’s a humorous film. The theme is similar, of people with different abilities, different intelligence, or with different challenges. But, it’s humour as opposed to emotions.”

“In many ways, I feel it’s way ahead of Taare Zameen Par, because in Taare Zameen Par, the person who was with the challenge in the film, Ishaan, was helped by my character. In Sitaare Zameen Par, it’s the ten people with challenges, they help me, the supposedly normal person. So I feel it goes much further. I hope it turns out well," he further added.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

RS Prasanna, who directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, is directing this movie. The film, which is produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music done by Shankar-Easaan-Loy, who also composed the soundtrack for Taare Zameen Par. Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the screenplay, and the movie is scheduled for release on June 20, 2025. The filming of Sitaare Zameen Par was completed in June of last year.