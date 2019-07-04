Halle Bailey to play Ariel in Disney's 'Little Mermaid'

Another child artist Halle Bailey has joined the cast of Disney's live-action adaptation of 'Little Mermaid' to play Ariel.

The role marks the film debut for Bailey following the formation of her music group Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe in 2015.

Earlier, child actor Jacob Tremblay and American rapper Awkwafina joined the cast of the film. Tremblay will play Flounder and Awkwafina will portray Scuttle while actor Melissa McCarthy will be seen playing Ursula.

Director Rob Marshall was in talks with the R & B singer for the last couple of months, but she has been a front runner from the beginning, reported Variety.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance -- plus a glorious singing voice -- all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," Marshall said in a statement.

The film scripted by David Magee will include the original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca.

The original version revolves around a mermaid princess who sought to meet a human prince on land.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)