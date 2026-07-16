With each successive release, Christopher Nolan has cemented his reputation as one of the few Hollywood directors who can draw Indian audiences on the strength of his name alone. The Odyssey appears set to reinforce that status.

The frenzy has been unlike anything seen for a Hollywood release in India. Ahead of its July 17 release, premium IMAX tickets priced at up to ₹3,100 sold out within hours.

To watch the movie in Nolan's favoured IMAX 1570 format, several fans even made travel arrangements across cities and nations. Along with stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland, the filmmaker made India a significant stop on the international promotional tour, travelling to Mumbai.

The Odyssey Advance Bookings The Odyssey has already sold almost ₹18 crore worth of advance tickets in its first three days in India, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, who spoke with NDTV. He stated, "The Odyssey has sold nearly ₹18 crore worth of tickets for its opening weekend in India. Based on the current trend, the film has the potential to collect around ₹18 crore to ₹22 crore nett on its opening day, with the three-day opening weekend likely to finish in the ₹65 crore to ₹75 crore nett range." The Odyssey ticket prices The movie's IMAX presentation seems to be its main attraction. BookMyShow reports that interest in IMAX films in locations like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune is high, with numerous opening weekend shows already sold out.

The Odyssey's 4:45 pm IMAX shows at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya in Delhi, cost an astounding ₹2,500 per person for recliners. The cost of a recliner ticket for the Matt Damon-Tom Holland film at PVR Select City Walk in Delhi is limited to ₹2,400. For the 10:00 am, 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:30 pm, and 11:59 pm shows at PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, recliner seats cost ₹3,100. The Odyssey box office prediction Girish Johar, a film producer and trade analyst, thinks The Odyssey might have one of the best opening days for a Hollywood movie in India; a ₹15–20 crore opening is anticipated. Johar estimates that the movie's first-day revenue might be between ₹15 crore and ₹20 crore.

Because the movie will be released on a regular Friday without the benefit of a national holiday, the forecast is more important. By Indian standards, the movie is also not a typical commercial entertainment. Johar added that if reviews and audience responses are favourable, it can extend up to over ₹70 crore on its first weekend of release. The opening of the film is anticipated to be significantly influenced by South India. According to Johar, southern markets may account for about 60% of Day 1 collections. About The Odyssey Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic is called The Odyssey. The narrative centres on King Odysseus' long return to Ithaca after the Trojan War.