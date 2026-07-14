Ranveer's Dhurandhar flops in Japan, draws fewer than 900 viewers on day 1

On July 10, 2026, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar made its theatrical debut in Japan. The movie did not do well with Japanese audiences despite extensive promotion. Trade reports said the film attracted just 900 viewers on its opening day and missed a spot in Japan's top 25 films over the opening weekend.

With 8,230 admissions on the first day, RRR continues to be the biggest Indian opener in Japan. Saaho, Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, Salaar, Jawan, Rangasthalam, Devara, Baahubali 2, and Tiger 3 came next.

Dhurandhar in Japan

Through local distributor Twin, the movie debuted in about 80 theaters in Japan. By 2:00 pm, Dhurandhar had sold 449 tickets in 57 locations, according to trade reports and data from the Japanese box office tracker Mimorin. The number of attendees remained mostly unchanged throughout the evening, despite the release eventually expanding to about 80 locations.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 box office Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film nears ₹100 crore worldwide With fewer than 900 admissions at the end of its opening day, the movie did not make it into Japan's daily top 25 box office rankings. Additionally, it failed to make the chart during its first weekend.

Reason of Dhurandhar release drop in Japan

Ranveer Singh filmed a special video message prior to the film's premiere, referring to Dhurandhar as the biggest Indian film ever made. The film's promotion emphasised its espionage-thriller plot rather than its record-breaking earnings.

Rather than being dubbed, the movie was released with Japanese subtitles. Although there is no official explanation for the weak response, some Japanese viewers speculated online that the lack of a dubbed release might have limited its audience.

More about Dhurandhar box office collection in Japan

ALSO READ: Michael crosses $1 billion, becomes highest-grossing biopic in Hollywood The franchise's outstanding worldwide performance stands in sharp contrast to the Japan statistics. The original Dhurandhar, which came out in December 2025, made over ₹1,307 crore worldwide.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, made ₹1,813 crore, making it the second highest-grossing Indian movie ever behind Dangal. The two films have brought in over ₹3,100 crore globally.

Dhurandhar's opening shows that strong worldwide collections don't always translate into success in Japan, one of the world's most unpredictable international markets, even though Indian blockbusters like RRR have found an enthusiastic following there.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar is the writer and director of the Dhurandhar series under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, while Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande are the producers.

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and others are among the cast members of the franchise.