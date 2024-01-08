'Tiger 3' OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan franchise

Two months after its theatrical release, Tiger 3 is now good to go for the OTT platform release, on Amazon Prime Video.

Following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the acclaimed Tiger series has produced Tiger 3. The main characters are Tiger (Salman Khan), Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi), a disgruntled terrorist. Tiger is forced to make a difficult choice between securing his family's safety and preserving his nation as the threat takes on a personal and challenging dimension.

'Tiger 3' OTT release: Insights Under the direction of Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film featured Emraan Hashmi as a villain. The movie did a good business in the box office world and is presently ready to stream online. Fans can stream the film beginning January 7.

There was a wide range of opinions regarding the film, with some praising it for its high-octane action sequences and others noting its formulaic approach to political themes. Tiger 3 additionally had cameos by Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. It hit the screens on Diwali (November 12).

'Tiger 3': OTT expectation As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3 was made for ₹300 crore and was released on 12 November 2023. It acquired ₹464 crore around the world, including ₹339.5 crore from India and ₹124.5 crore from abroad. "Tiger 3" is anticipated to roar once more upon its OTT release, this time in the digital era, as it promises viewers an action-packed experience.

Yash Raj's other spy film Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, gained Rs 1,055 crore, including Rs 657.5 crore from India and ₹397.5 crore from abroad. It was the second all-time blockbuster Hindi film after Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan.

'Tiger 3' OTT release 2024: Statements "The Tiger franchise and the YRF Spy Universe is turning out to be the biggest IP of Indian cinema with the biggest stars coming on-board these franchises. The legacy of Tiger is one that has grown from strength to strength with each instalment. We’re thrilled that our relationship with Prime Video has proven to be so fruitful, with our most loved titles being available to stream on the service", Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films stated on opening up about the film's digital release.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan said, "Action is the genre of this film but the chemistry of a husband and wife on reel being complimented, that is the best compliment. Tiger and Zoya get appreciation as a couple who encourage people in real life. I also feel all the wives take their husbands to watch Tiger, so they become Tiger and Zoya as soon as they come out of the theatres."