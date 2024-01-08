Barbie wins inaugural Cinematic & Box Office Achievement at Golden Globes

'Barbie' has won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success. The Warner Bros. film, which was already the highest-grossing domestic and global release of 2023, now has a trophy to prove its domination in theatres, according to Variety.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell also received a Golden Globe for the song 'What Was I Made For' from 'Barbie'.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

"Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I've ever seen," Gerwig said, accepting the award alongside the film's producers and stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling.

Gerwig then thanked her partner and 'Barbie' co-writer Noah Baumbach "for showing his inner Barbie girl," as Robbie thanked Gosling "for going full-beach."

For Warner Bros. the Globe win as another victory lap for "Barbie," which has grossed $636 million in North America and $1.4 billion worldwide. It is the studio's best-grossing release to date, as well as the 11th-highest of all time domestically.

'Barbie' beat out a field of seven other nominees, including 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'John Wick: Chapter 4', 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One', 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour', and its meme-friendly sister film 'Oppenheimer', which hit theatres on the same day as the Greta Gerwig-directed hot pink comedy.

'Barbie' was the dominant force heading into the evening, landing a leading 10 nominations across all categories, including nods in the musical or comedy categories of best feature film and Best Actress for Margot Robbie, along with Best Director, Best Screenplay and a whopping three best original song nominations, reported Variety.