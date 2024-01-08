Golden Globes 2024 winners: Oppenheimer takes home 5 awards; full list here

Here is the full list of Golden Globes 2024 winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Succession accepts the award for Best Drama Series! #GoldenGlobes — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
The Bear
The cast of The Bear at the 2024 Golden Globes (Photo: X/@goldenglobes)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
