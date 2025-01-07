Spider-Man stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, are engaged in intimate ceremony

Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged. The Spider-Man duo just swapped rings, according to TMZ. According to reports, the ceremony was small yet beautiful, and the families of the two stars were not even present. Rather, it was a "sweet moment" that only Tom and Zendaya shared.

Hours after Zendaya was spotted wearing a big diamond ring at the 82nd Golden Globes, it was reported that she and Tom were engaged. She did not directly respond when a reporter from the Los Angeles Times questioned her about the ring on the mega show, red carpet. Fans were even more intrigued when the Euphoria star "smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously."

About the Zendaya and Tom Holland engagement

Fans went crazy when Zendaya's stunning diamond ring was spotted on January 5 at the 2025 Golden Globes. At first glance, Jessica McCormack's 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring was thought to be a Bulgari piece, but it turns out that wedding bells are on the table.

According to information obtained by TMZ, the Spider-Man actor proposed to his longtime partner, Zendaya in a low-key manner. It was a loving, private moment that was shared only between them. There was only a tender, intimate moment of love shared without any cameras or people.

At the Golden Globes 2025, When Zendaya discreetly displayed a small "T" tattoo on her ribs at the 2025 Golden Globes, it raised rumors that it was a nod to her boyfriend, Tom Holland. Her handmade Louis Vuitton outfit showed a hint of ink.

Tom Holland and Zendaya on their ‘no marriage plans’

Despite making significant progress toward their future together, Tom and Zendaya have not yet started planning their wedding, according to sources. It appears that it will be some time before the two of them begin to delve into the specifics of their special day because they are now involved in a number of Hollywood projects and commitments.

Tom Holland had hinted at a "secret" holiday plan before the major reveal, saying he would be spending time with Zendaya's family. He said, "I will be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun," being careful to keep the specifics a secret. "To you guys, it is a secret," he added with a smile.

Spider man couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya dating life

Since 2021, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together. On dates or at events, they are frequently spotted together. There have been few events in which the couple has revealed their romance, despite their low-key public appearances. Zendaya discussed the attention their photos get when they go viral from their outings in an interview with Elle in 2023.

Tom Holland and Zendaya upcoming projects

In the meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom Holland will reunite in the upcoming Marvel film after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The pair will also appear together on screen in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey, which is set for release in 2026, according to recent sources. Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron will all appear in the historical drama.