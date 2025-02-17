DJ Aqeel recalls performing at Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena's wedding

Renowned DJ and composer Aqeel has performed at multiple high-profile events and occasions. He recently shared his experience about performing at Bollywood's biggest weddings including the wedding of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, as well as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Aqeel recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's podcast where he described all the wedding celebrations he attended. He shared that the attendees at Saif-Kareena's wedding were very small in number.

He also reminisced about Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding in Juhu, calling it a ‘crazy party.’ DJ Aqeel shared that the experience was especially enjoyable, as the couple are close friends he grew up with, making the celebration even more memorable.

Aqeel mentioned that he knew all the attendees already so he didn't feel like a stranger at their wedding.

“Saif and Kareena’s sangeet ceremony was very intimate, with only a few people at the Taj. Abhishek’s was at his house in Juhu — it was a crazy party. Both were fun. They are all my friends; I grew up with these guys. So, there was a sense of comfort in knowing the entire crowd. It wasn’t like a stranger came in and performed. Most of them even attended my wedding too,” Aqeel said in Siddharth Kannan's podcast.

Abhishek-Aishwarya married in April 2007 in a lavish wedding ceremony and the couple has been married for 18 years. While Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012 after dating for five years. The couple have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Aqeel at Anant-Radhika wedding

Apart from B-town celebrities, DJ Aqeel has also performed at weddings for various business tycoons. Last year, he performed in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding.

Also Read

Calling the wedding great fun, he said, “The baraat had 13 stages, and I was on one of them. It was great fun. It was like a non-stop four-and-a-half to five-hour marathon with all the artistes—you name them, they were there."

Aqeel is not very active on social media. He signed NDAs (non-disclosure agreement) and that is the reason he can't share information related to Anant and Radhika’s wedding or other celebrity events. He even explained that revealing anything on social media could lead him to legal trouble.