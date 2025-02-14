OTT releases this week: Movies, web-series to watch this Valentine weekend

This Valentine weekend, the streaming platforms are unveiling a diverse lineup of drama, fantasy, action, and romance films and shows. Viewers can look forward to captivating stories, creative storytelling, and standout performances across a range of genres.

There is something for everyone, including thrillers, touching love tales, and captivating fantasy experiences. These releases, which feature a variety of original productions and adaptations, are sure to keep viewers hooked. Here's a detailed look at the major OTT premieres and what they bring to the viewers.

OTT releases this week: Top 7 movies, web-series to watch this weekend

1. Dhoom Dhaam - Netflix

Dhoom Dhaam, directed by Rishab Seth, is about a wedded couple whose wedding night goes horribly wrong. This comedy of errors, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, is filled with brutal goons, mysterious characters, and an enigmatic identity named Charlie who is in possession of the key to their escape. As of February 14, the movie is available for streaming.

2. The White Lotus (season 3) - JioCinema

The third season of the Emmy-winning HBO series, The White Lotus, will be available for streaming starting February 17. The season's ensemble cast will include Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Lisa from Korean band BLACKPINK, while Natasha Rothwell will return her role as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager with huge goals.

3. Marco - SonyLIV

Unni Mukundan plays the title gangster Marco in this Malayalam thriller, which has drawn a lot of attention due to its violence. Even though he leaves the syndicate after falling in love, he returns to get revenge after his brother is brutally murdered and sets on a warpath. On February 13, the Haneef Adeni-directed movie will be available for streaming.

4. Kadhalikka Neramillai - Netflix

In this Tamil romantic comedy, which stars Nithya Menen and Ravi Mohan, an architect from Chennai chooses to become a single mother through IVF, a choice that fractures her bond with her traditional parents. A mix-up at the fertility clinic sees her crossing paths with an engineer who froze his sperm anonymously. This has been streaming since February 11.

5. My Fault: London - Amazon Prime Video

The English version of the well-known Spanish film My Fault from 2023 explores the lives of an 18-year-old whose world is completely turned upside down when she and her newlywed mother go from America to London. Her estranged father's return is the main twist, though her relationship with her step-brother changes from one of hate to love. The movie has been available for streaming from February 13 and stars Asha Banks and Matthew Broome.

6. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story (JioHotstar)

After two years, Rishi and Bobby reunite. But Rishi is getting engaged soon. The plot focuses on how his engagement ends, how he and Bobby get back together, and whether or not their marriage lasts or falls apart. The release date is Feb 11, 2025.

7. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Netflix)

A mutant monster hunter named Geralt is brought in to investigate into attacks in a village by the sea. He quickly learns about a long-standing dispute between sea creatures and humans that may spark a kingdom-to-kingdom war. The release date is Feb 11, 2025.