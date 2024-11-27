Bigg Boss 18: New Time God revealed as Edin Rose slams Rajat Dalal

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 18 on Colors TV has managed to stay in the headlines for portraying dramatic moments and keeping the audience hooked to the show. 18 well-known celebrities were gathered under one roof for the reality show, which is popular for its thrilling and unexpected turns. The intense rivalries and surprising twists has made sure the audience stayed glued to their screens to witness the show unfolding.

The strategies, alliances, and rivalries of the participants add layers of drama as the days go by, making Bigg Boss 18 an unmissable show for spectators.

Bigg Boss 18: Overview

Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar are just a few of the well-known celebs on the Bigg Boss 18 cast. While attempting to gain the audience's favour, each participant must navigate the difficult challenges and dynamics of the house.

As the season goes on, the intense rivalry between the housemates promises even more drama and surprises, securing the show’s status as one of the most talked-about TV programs. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors and you can watch 24/7 footage on JioCinema.

Bigg Boss 18 week 8: Edin Rose slams Rajat Dalal!

Another heated moment will occur during the Time God task on Bigg Bos 18. In the next show, Edin Rose, a wild card contestant, got into a nasty argument with Rajat and called him "Paltu Dalal." The Time God task, in which boys must carry girls on their backs, was declared by the taskmaster. The pair must remain until the next announcement to qualify for the next step.

Rajat Dalal carried Vivian Dsena on his back, Avinash carried Eisha, and Karan Veer Mehra carried Edin Rose. Rajat Dalal appears to be disqualified from the job, as per the promo.

Later on, he and Edin Rose got into a nasty fight. He was made fun of by the actress for leaving Digvijay Rathee. Rajat explained that he is no longer supporting Rathee because Digvijay picked Kashish Kapoor over him. "Galat wild card samaj liya song," Edin replied, making fun of Rajat Dalal.

"Tere sight nahi banugi main, time god banu ya eliminate hoon." "Zehar ugalne wala 10 mooh ka naagin," she subsequently called Rajat. "Jitne marzi chila le Edin, tere jaise aur 10 la ke chila le, phir bhi kuch nahi hoga," Rajat added, slamming Edin as well. "Tere jaise 10 aur Rajat Dalal le ke aa chal," Edin lashed at him. Subsequently, Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun Raaj experienced an emotional breakdown, and their actions shocked their roommates.

Bigg Boss 18 week 8: Time for new time god!

Bigg Boss revealed the task to select new Time God candidates in last night's (November 26) episode, following this week's nominations task. Prior to Time Gods Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Digvijay Rathee were given the authority to select the contestants. One of them eliminated three housemates from the Time God race in each round.

Vivian Dsena was the third person to emerge from the Time God den first in the third round, while Eisha Singh and Edin Rose were finally selected as the housemates' contenders. The last assignment, in which the three of them will eventually compete against one another to become the new Time God in Bigg Boss 18 Week 8, will be revealed in tonight's (November 27) episode.

In the midst of all of this, a tweet identifying the new Time God's name went viral on social media. Eisha Singh has been declared the winner of the challenge. Yes, you read correctly! "#EishaSingh is the NEW TIME GOD of Colors TV's #BiggBoss18!!" was the headline of the Gossips TV post.

Netizens' reaction to the fight in the Bigg Boss 18

Several internet users responded to the Rajat and Edin fight as soon as the teaser was released. One netizen wrote, “I think #EdinRose wanted to save #KashishKapoor that's why #RajataDalal palta aur #EishaSingh pe bharosa rakh k use Time God bana diya, #VivianDsena ko isiliye pith pe liya kyunki ES na palte if i get it #BiggBoss18 #BiggBoss #BB18 #AvinashMishra #DigvijayRathee #ChahatPanday.”

Another wrote, "Yaar itne bade bade logon ko bulake ye kya kya karwate hain." Another said, "Rajat dalal ko khud bhi samjh nahi aa raha vo kya kar raha.. khud ko mastermind samjhta hai par samjh khud ko kuch aata nahi."