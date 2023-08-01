Akshay's OMG 2 escapes censor board knife with only minor modifications

Going by the heightened public sensitivity on religion these days, the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer OMG-2 was reportedly subjected to additional scrutiny from the Censor Board. Adipurush had received a scathing backlash for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its dialogues, penned by Manoj Muntashir.

However, according to sources, the social-themed comedy-drama has managed to pass without any cuts, but some modifications may be needed.

Additionally, OMG 2 has gotten an 'A' certification. "A source familiar with the project stated, "There are no cuts in the film, only a few modifications, which the makers discussed with the censor board members".

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2: Insights

The filmmakers have turned down the UA certification, as “the committee was asking for a lot of cuts,” said a source. “The makers didn't want to compromise with the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board," it added.

OMG 2 will make changes that are both audio and visual in nature. One of the rumours is that Akshay Kumar's character will be shown in the final cut as a messenger for Lord Shiva rather than the deity himself. While the film was anticipating its certification, it was recently detailed that the film's delivery date may be postponed. The movie is currently scheduled to open in theatres on August 11, its original release date. After the film's teaser release last month, the film was referred to the Revision Committee.

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2: Overview The trailer of OMG 2 is U/A certified but it is yet to be released. OMG 2 is a social comedy-drama also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. OMG 2 is composed and directed by Amit Rai. It is the second part of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God.

The first part introduced the tale of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal) filing a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film likewise featured Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.