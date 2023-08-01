Hollywood writers' strike could dent the prospects of Indian box office

The Hollywood writers' strike joined by the actors halted movies and television production in the United States, which delayed several critical projects like Avatar 3, Star Wars and Avengers franchises movies.

The strike has been continued for three months which may now hit Indian studio executives and theatre owners as well. The movies expected to release next year may not be complete and the actors may not be available for the promotions. According to a Livemint report, Avatar 3 has reportedly been pushed by a year to 2025.

The Indian box office may also face a tough time which had just started to witness some good business days, and was hoping for blockbuster Hollywood releases to revive the industry. Hollywood movies have been crucial for the Indian box office business throughout the year. And the stalemate in Hollywood makes the future uncertain.

If the Hollywood writer-actor strike continues, this will hamper production in the future. As many movies were expected to release this year, the shooting for them is also completed, but the stars are not available to promote them. Many movies postponed to the next six to nine months have completed shooting and are in post-production, where they don't need any writers or actors to shoot so they will be fine.

However, the movie promotions plays an important role in making the movie a success, so even though the shooting for the movie has been completed, studios have to push movies to 2024. The same is true for TV series. If the strike continues, it will impact the streamers as many series are still under production.

Devang Sampat, the chief executive of Cinepolis India, said that failing to meet the fan's expectations is one of the reasons for underwhelming performances in the cinemas. Meeting the viewer's demand could be a complex task, but only good content movies that resonate with the audience are often praised and loved.

According to Sampat, it's never easy to pre-empt what will capture the user's attention and generate users' enthusiasm. Hence it is significant to carefully select and promote movies, which has the potential to captivate audiences and meet expectations.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, president and director at Netflix, said “We make deals all the time. We are constantly at the table negotiating with writers, directors, actors, producers, with everyone across the industry, and we very much hoped to reach an agreement by now. We produced heavily across all kinds of content—TV, film, unscripted, scripted, local domestic, English and non-English. The real point is we need to get this strike to a conclusion so that we can all move forward."