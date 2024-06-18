From Coachella to Jimmy Fallon: Diljit Dosanjh takes Hollywood by storm

Is there anything Diljit Dosanjh cannot do? From captivating audiences with his powerful voice to showcasing his acting chops in films like Chamkila and Udta Punjab, he is now making waves on a global scale. His impeccable fashion sense has turned heads, and his achievements continue to make history. Adding to his impressive resume, the voice of Punjab is set to grace The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and anticipation is sky-high.

In his celebratory post, Diljit expressed his excitement, saying, “Panjabi aagye oyee! This week's guest Bhangra hun mainstream pena Proper Hollywood. [Punjabis have arrived! This week's guest, Bhangra is now going mainstream. Proper Hollywood.]”

The announcement sparked enthusiastic responses from Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, who shared "Ufffff," along with confetti and red heart emojis. His Jatt & Juliet co-star Neeru Bajwa cheered with clapping hands and party face emojis, while Mithila Palkar of Little Things fame simply added a fire emoji. Neha Dhupia dubbed him "G.O.A.T.," and singer Harshdeep Kaur showered praise with star-eyed and clapping emojis. Many others joined in the excitement.





As Diljit gears up for this milestone appearance, let us take a look at his trailblazing journey on the global stage so far.

Diljit Dosanjh makes history at Coachella

In April 2023, Diljit became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, joining a star-studded lineup that included BLACKPINK, Charli XCX, Labrinth, and Kid Laroi.

Dressed in a striking black ensemble complemented by his turban, Diljit took to the stage and announced: "Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who do not understand my songs, catch the vibe."

Coachella, formally known as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, is an annual music and arts festival held in Indio, California, USA. It is one of the largest and most famous music festivals globally, known for its diverse lineup of musical acts spanning genres like rock, indie, hip-hop, and electronic dance music. Beyond music, Coachella also features art installations and sculptures, as well as a variety of food and beverage options. The festival typically takes place over two weekends in April, drawing large crowds from around the world.

Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour breaks records

On May 24, Diljit wowed a sold-out crowd at Dallas' American Airlines Centre, receiving jerseys from the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League and Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association. He was also requested to autograph a framed poster of his show, destined to adorn the venue. The venue representative explained that this tradition honours all artists who perform to capacity crowds at their arena, which accommodates approximately 20,000 spectators — truly an impressive achievement.

Earlier in April, he packed BC Place in Vancouver, hosting the largest Punjabi concert outside India. Truly, as Diljit exclaims, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE."

Global grooves with Diljit

Diljit's international collaborations, from "Palpita" with Camilo to "Hass Hass" with Sia and "Khutti" with Saweetie, have solidified his status as a global music icon. Even Ed Sheeran could not resist joining Diljit for a memorable rendition of "Lover" during his Mumbai concert, showcasing their mutual admiration.

In a 2020 interview with Billboard, Diljit revealed that he does not keep a bucket list and remains thankful for his journey so far. "I'm already living the dream," he said, a sentiment that has only grown sweeter for Diljit since then.

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh?

Following his acclaimed role in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali for Netflix, Diljit is gearing up for Jatt & Juliet 3 alongside Neeru Bajwa, which is slated to hit screens on June 28.