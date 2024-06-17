Upcoming OTT release: Here are the top 5 series/movies releasing this week

Among the hundreds of streaming platforms bringing infotainment content to our living rooms, OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, and others stand out for their different genres from all across the world. If you are a movie geek and want to watch some movies and web series on your watchlist, here are some of the upcoming OTT content releases this week:

Upcoming OTT Releases

House Of The Dragon Season 2

One of the most anticipated movies ‘House of Dragon’ revolves around the Targaryen family who fight with each other for thrones, which was held 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’. The series is based on George RR Martin’s novel ‘Fire and Blood’. After the success of the first season, fans were waiting for the second part. The series features Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best and Olivia Cooke in the key roles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Where to watch: JioCinema

Release date: June 17 (first episode)

Kota Factory Season 3

The ‘Kota Factory’ revolves around Vaiblav, a 16-year-old boy who came to Kota in Rajasthan to crack JEE and get admission into an Indian Institute of Technology. The series features Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh in pivotal roles and Tillotama Shome will join the cast in this third season. The season focuses on the emotional and psychological challenges faced by these characters.



Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: June 20

The Bear Season 3

The Bear Season 3 is releasing this week. ‘The Bear’ series revolves around a young chef who is trying to run his family sandwich shop in Chicago. The series features Carmy Berzatto with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson in the lead roles. The Emmy-winning series ‘The Bear’ is created by Christopher Storer.



Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: June 21

Bad Cop

Aditya Datt-directed ‘Bad Cop’ is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The action-drama series is a classical cop vs villain story with a lot of twists and turns. The show is the first fictional series from Fremantle India, known for producing reality shows like ‘India’s Got Talent’ and ‘Indian Idol’. It features actor Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: June 21

Aranmanai 4

The fourth part of ‘Aranmanai’ revolves around a man who is in search of a hidden truth after his sister’s suspicious death. The Sundar C-directed Aranmanai 4 features Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna and Sundar C in the lead roles. Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, and Kovai Sarala in key roles. This movie was released in theatres on May 3, 2024, and it received positive reviews from critics. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 30 crore and grossed over Rs 100 crore making it the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. It is also one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: June 21