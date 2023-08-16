Vivek Agnihotri confirms 'The Vaccine War' release date, shares teaser on X

After the success of 'The Kashmir Files,' director Vivek Agnihotri released a teaser of his upcoming movie 'The Vaccine War: A True Story' on the occasion of Independence Day. The movie will hit theatres on September 28, 2023. Earlier, the movie was expected to hit theatres in August.

The filmmaker shared a glimpse of his new movie on Twitter (now X) announcing the date of his new movie 'The Vaccine War.' The Kashmir Files director shared the teaser on X and wrote, "DATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us." The movie is described as India's first Bio-Science film in the teaser.

Twitter response to The Vaccine War As soon as the filmmaker released the teaser on Twitter, the post immediately gained around 390K views and 11.6K likes. Many netizens praised the teaser of The Vaccine War.

One Twitter user commented, "Nana Patekar after a long time.. that too in a rare movie dedicated to the achievements of our scientists.”

In response to the comment, the director wrote, “He will surprise all.”

“Wonderful news! Finally - we will get to see what is being unfolded. I will book tickets in advance for sure. #Sydney," another user commented.

A Vivek Agnihotri fan also wrote, “Definitely, it will be interesting to Watch! Curiosity in Process!”

When will The Vaccine War release? The Vaccine War release date is September 28, 2023.

The Vaccine War: Cast Here's the cast of The Vaccine War:

Anupam Kher

Nana Patekar

Raima Sen

Pallavi Joshi

Sapthami Gowda

Paritosh Sand

Anchal Dwivedi

Poorti Jai Agarwal

Sneha Miland

Randeep Arya

About The Vaccine War After The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri declared his next project 'The Vaccine War.’ Only the teaser has been released so far with the public having no further information about the movie. The Vaccine War is expected to introduce the audience to some unknown chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines.

According to some reports, The Vaccine War pays tribute to the doctors and scientists who fought bravely during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delay in The Vaccine War release

The filmmaker announced the beginning of his schedule in July this year of his latest film 'The Vaccine War,' which is based on true events. Earlier, the Kashmir Files director shifted the release date from August 15 to October 24, which is a Dussehra. On August 15, while releasing the teaser of the movie, the directors confirmed the release date which is September 28.

The Vaccine War vs Salaar

The Kashmir Files director's 'The Vaccine War' is expected to clash with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar.’ Vivek Agnihotri announced on Independence Day that his movie will release on September 28, and Prabhas' Salaar is already scheduled to release on that date.